Nvidia short-seller flagged Jensen Huang’s ‘close relationship’ months ago

Over six months ago, short seller Culper Research placed its bet against Nvidia, citing CEO Jensen Huang’s ‘close relationship’ with Megaspeed’s Alice Huang as one of its key concerns. Now, Huang has admitted to an extra-marital affair with the executive who is alleged to be a Chinese spy by US intelligence authorities.

Culper Research disclosed its short position in Nvidia in May 2026, arguing that the US chip giant faced under-appreciated risks tied to China exposure. At the time, Nvidia said that its China business had effectively dropped to zero following US-imposed chip export restrictions in April 2025.

Despite these trade restrictions, Culper Research alleged that more than 20 per cent of Nvidia’s fiscal 2026 compute revenue was tied to China through illegal diversion of GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) via intermediaries in Southeast Asia, such as Singapore-based Megaspeed.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“Nvidia CEO Huang has walked alongside Megaspeed at every step, and seems to have a close relationship with Megaspeed’s Alice Huang. They partied together in June 2024 – same month as the Apex/Alibaba pledge, then dined together in May 2025 – just after U.S. trade restrictions,” Culper Research wrote in a post on X dated May 13, 2026.

Jensen Huang on Sunday, November 8, admitted to the affair in a company-wide letter, where he told employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife, without disclosing details of the relationship. Nvidia’s board of directors has opened an independent investigation into whether the billionaire CEO was targeted in a ‘foreign intelligence effort’.

The developments come days after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio drafted a memo to top Trump administration officials warning that Jensen Huang was in a close relationship with Alice Huang, according to a report by The New York Times.

For context, Megaspeed is a regional cloud customer of Nvidia that builds data centres in Southeast Asian countries. In its May 2026 report, Culper Research alleged that Megaspeed had links to Chinese tech giant Alibaba.

Story continues below this ad

“Per a current Megaspeed employee, “every single time” Nvidia’s CEO visits their facility, Alibaba reps come too. One former Nvidia employee told us that internally, Nvidia employees speculated as to the seemingly special nature of the relationship with Jensen,” the short seller said.

Prior to Huang’s admission, the chipmaker’s stock had fallen sharply amid investor worries over the sustainability of the booming ⁠AI market that made Nvidia one of the world’s ⁠most valuable companies.

Nvidia’s shares tumbled ​more than 6 per cent in Frankfurt trading, extending last week’s sell-off and pushing the stock to fresh multi-month lows, according to a report by Reuters. However, shares in Nvidia’s ​key Asian chip suppliers rebounded on Monday after last week’s selloff of AI-related stock, with TSMC shares jumping 6.5 per cent and Samsung and SK Hynix climbing 2.9 per cent and 4.7 per cent, respectively.

It is unclear whether Culper’s short position in Nvidia will pay off. But directly challenging the market’s biggest winners and short selling in a bull market is no easy task.

Story continues below this ad

“We recognize the stakes. Nvidia holds the single largest market capitalization on the planet, while CEO Jensen Huang has been celebrated as a generationally talented operator. We are short Nvidia for one reason: the company has a significant China problem,” Culper wrote in its report.

Other short-sellers include Michael Burry, who has emerged as one of Wall Street’s most vocal AI skeptics. Earlier this year, the famed investor warned that investors should “reject greed” and for any stocks going parabolic “reduce positions almost entirely.”

Other allegations by Culper Research

In its May 2026 disclosure report, Culper Research said Nvidia had the means to detect illegal diversion of its GPUs to China via “pre-sale indicators – e.g., recently-incorporated customers placing large orders, sales without warranties – and post-sale indicators – e.g., IP data, mismatched latency, servers “going dark.”

It argued that while some analysts looked at Nvidia’s China exposure as potential upside to FY 27 numbers, the chip giant could lose business as Beijing cracks down on illegal chip imports with the goal of training top AI models using chips from domestic chipmakers like Huawei.

Story continues below this ad

Coming to Megaspeed, Culper claimed that it had accessed documents suggesting that the chip buyer was financed by Chinese tech giant Alibaba through a Singapore-based shell company.

“Megaspeed’s balance sheet exploded from $33M at year-end 2023 to $3.0B at year-end 2024, driven almost entirely by $2.9B in “refundable deposits received” from an un-named source. The same $2.9B was forwarded to subsidiaries like Speedmatrix,” it said.

“In June 2024 – two months prior to commencing operations – Speedmatrix pledged its assets as collateral to Apex Enterprise Solutions (Singapore). Singapore filings reveal Apex’s parent is Alibaba, and that Apex had made $4.1B in prepayments by March 31, 2025,” the report added.