Nvidia CEO hints at end of investments in OpenAI, Anthropic

Nvidia’s Jensen Huang says investments in OpenAI and Anthropic may be the chipmaker’s last as AI firms prepare for IPOs.

By: Reuters
Mar 5, 2026 09:24 AM IST
Nvidia's $10 billion investment in Anthropic probably will be the ⁠last as ⁠well, Huang added. The startup is reportedly looking to go public this year.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the latest investments in OpenAI and Anthropic might be the chipmaker’s last in those companies, as the AI companies prepare to go public this year.

The opportunity to invest $100 billion in OpenAI is probably not in the cards ⁠as ​the ChatGPT creator is set to go public later this year, Huang said at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom conference on Wednesday.

Nvidia and OpenAI had ​announced a $100 ​billion deal in September last year.

Nvidia ⁠has instead finalized a $30 billion investment in OpenAI, which might be the last time ‌it has the opportunity to “invest in a consequential company like this,” Huang said.

OpenAI is laying the groundwork for an IPO that could value the company at up to $1 trillion, Reuters exclusively reported last year.

Nvidia’s $10 billion investment in Anthropic probably will be the ⁠last as ⁠well, Huang added. The startup is reportedly looking to go public this year.

Anthropic, which ⁠is embroiled ‌in a dispute with the Pentagon, has ​said it has not finalized ‌an IPO decision.

OpenAI and Anthropic did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The Financial Times ‌reported in ​February that ​Nvidia and OpenAI ​had abandoned their $100 billion deal amid doubts about the health of the AI ​sector.

Some analysts had raised concerns about ⁠the circular arrangement, as the large investment in Anthropic would have made Nvidia a major investor in one of ‌its biggest ⁠customers and the money it would pour into the startup was likely to be ​spent on its own AI processors. 

 

