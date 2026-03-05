Nvidia CEO hints at end of investments in OpenAI, Anthropic

Nvidia's $10 billion investment in Anthropic probably will be the ⁠last as ⁠well, Huang added. The startup is reportedly looking to go public this year.(Image: Reuters)

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the latest investments in OpenAI and Anthropic might be the chipmaker’s last in those companies, as the AI companies prepare to go public this year.

The opportunity to invest $100 billion in OpenAI is probably not in the cards ⁠as ​the ChatGPT creator is set to go public later this year, Huang said at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom conference on Wednesday.

Nvidia and OpenAI had ​announced a $100 ​billion deal in September last year.

Nvidia ⁠has instead finalized a $30 billion investment in OpenAI, which might be the last time ‌it has the opportunity to “invest in a consequential company like this,” Huang said.