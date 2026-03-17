Nvidia Built the AI Era. Now It Has to Defend It.

Over the past year, AI companies have shifted their work. The AI systems they built using Nvidia’s chips have improved at creating software code, doing research and making images and videos. (Image: Reuters)

For three years, Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, has described his company’s chips as the Swiss Army knife of artificial intelligence. They were an all-purpose tool ideal for building and running AI.

But on Monday, in a packed arena for Nvidia’s developer conference GTC in San Jose, California, Huang told the story of an industry with changing needs and how his company, the most valuable publicly traded company in the world, is trying to change with it.

Huang unveiled a product incorporating technology from a startup called Groq. The product will pair Nvidia’s chips, which excel at receiving an AI request, with Groq’s chips, which have components that can put a charge into how Nvidia’s chips operate.