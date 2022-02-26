Nvidia breach seen as ransomware attack unconnected to Ukraine

A cyber breach suffered by Nvidia Corp. in recent days appears to have been a ransomware attack that’s not connected to the crisis in Ukraine, according to a person familiar with the incident.

The hack looks to be relatively minor and not fueled by geopolitical tensions, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the details aren’t public. Nvidia, the most valuable publicly traded chipmaker in the U.S., disclosed the breach earlier on Friday, saying it was investigating an attack on its computer systems.

“Our business and commercial activities continue uninterrupted,” Nvidia said in a statement. “We are still working to evaluate the nature and scope of the event and don’t have any additional information to share at this time.”

Nvidia chips are an essential component of the millions of personal computers used by gamers. The company also has a growing position in data centers, where its powerful processors help run artificial intelligence software.

The company, valued at more than $600 billion, has its main offices in Santa Clara, California, a short distance from the headquarters of other U.S. chip companies, including Intel Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Governments and companies around the world are on the lookout for online attacks following Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine. The Telegraph reported earlier that some Nvidia computer systems were knocked offline for up to two days because of illicit access from the outside.

Investors brushed off the concerns Friday, sending the shares up 1.7% to $241.57 at the close in New York. Still, Nvidia is down 18% this year, hurt by a broader slump in chip stocks.