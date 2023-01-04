NVIDIA announces GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPUs at CES 2023

NVIDIA has officially unveiled the latest RTX 40 series of laptop GPUs based on Ada Lovelace architecture. NVIDIA has partnered with major laptop brands, and we can expect as many as 170 plus laptop designs with the latest RTX 40 series of laptops.

Devices with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, 4080, RTX 4070, 4060, and 4050 laptop GPUs will be available in the market from February 22nd with a starting price of $999. According to NVIDIA, the RTX 4090 is the world’s fastest laptop GPU and is also said to be 3x more power efficient than its predecessor.

As per the benchmark numbers shared by the company, games like Play A Plague Tale: Requiem, Microsoft Flight Simulator, F1 22, Loopmancer, and F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch can deliver over 100fps on a laptop with RTX 4090 GPU at ultra graphics settings. The new GPUs also come with dual AV1 encoders, which will reduce the video export time by half.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, 4080 laptop GPU specifications

The GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU comes with 16GB of GDDR6 video memory with 9728 CUDA cores and a maximum boost clock speed of 2040 MHz. The RTX 4080 laptop GPU has 12GB GDDR6 video memory with a maximum clock speed of 2280 MHz, and this variant has 7424 CUDA cores. Both GPUs will have a TGP of up to 150W and support features like DLSS 3, Resizable BAR, and real-time ray-tracing.

The RTX 4070 and the RTX 4050 GPUs offer 8GB GDDR6 video memory with 4608 and 3072 CUDA cores and both variants have a TPG of up to 115W. Lastly, the RTX 4050 is a GPU with 6GB video memory with 2560 CUDA cores and it has a maximum clock speed of 2370MHz.

RTX 4070 Ti is said to be more powerful than the RTX 3090 Ti. RTX 4070 Ti is said to be more powerful than the RTX 3090 Ti.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GPU

Besides the laptop GPUs, NVIDIA also launches the most affordable RTX 40 series GPU — the RTX 4070 Ti, which costs $799 (Rs 66,195) and is said to be faster than the RTX 3090 Ti GPU. The graphics card offers 12GB of GDDR6x video memory with a max clock speed of 2.61GHz. The GPU has 7680 CUDA cores and can support a 4K display with up to 240Hz or an 8K display with up to 60Hz with DSC.