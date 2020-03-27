Now you can try Apple’s Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X free for 90 days

Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X are Apple’s video and audio editing software. Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X are Apple’s video and audio editing software.

With many professionals working from home amid the coronavirus outbreak, Apple has launched 90-day free trials for Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X, its video and audio editing software Those creative users can take advantage of the 90-day trial for both Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X. The 90-day trials are available for all users.

The company has offered Final Cut Pro trial in the past but that was limited to 30 days. Meanwhile, Apple never offered a trial for Logic Pro X. Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X are priced $300 and $200. respectively. Both programs can be downloaded from Apple’s official website.

So whether you are a student or a creative professional, you should download the program on your home computer. Keep in mind that the extended trial is available for a limited time before Apple reverts back to the 30-day model.

In separate news, Apple is donating 10 million surgical masks to healthcare workers in the U.S. In a video posted to Twitter, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company has also secured millions of more masks which it is donating to the hardest regions of Europe.

Proud to share we’ve been able to source 10M masks for the US and millions more for the hardest hit regions in Europe. Our ops teams are helping to find and purchase masks from our supply chain in coordination with governments around the world. pic.twitter.com/uTsA6eA5ks — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 25, 2020

Like other tech companies, Apple is committed to donating masks to the healthcare workers. Facebook, too, has said that the company is donating 720,000 masks and is in the processing of securing millions of more masks that it will donate.

The US and Europe are hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak. As of Friday morning, there were 85,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US, with more than 1000 people dead.

