Apple’s iOS 13.5 makes it easier to unlock your iPhone while wearing a mask

Apple has started rolling out iOS 13.5, a new software update which makes it easier to unlock your iPhone. (Image credit: Bloomberg) Apple has started rolling out iOS 13.5, a new software update which makes it easier to unlock your iPhone. (Image credit: Bloomberg)

Apple on Wednesday released the public version of iOS 13.5, which makes unlocking your iPhone while wearing a face mask easier. This is an important update for those, especially frontline health workers, who spend the majority of their time wearing face masks.

If you use an iPhone with a built-in Face ID, the update bypasses the Face ID feature in order to speed up the unlocking process. Sure, you will still need to need to enter your passcode to unlock your iPhone, but at least it will cut down the time to unlock the iPhone. Once again, just to clarify, Face ID is available on select few iPhones, starting with the iPhone X.

The update is already live. You can install iOS 13.5 by opening the Settings app and going to General > Software Update.

You can install iOS 13.5 by opening the Settings app and going to General > Software Update. You can install iOS 13.5 by opening the Settings app and going to General > Software Update.

In addition to that, Apple also pushed a new COVID Exposure Notification feature in iOS 13.5. The software which will use Bluetooth technology to let public health authorities build apps to alert people who have been in close proximity with someone who has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Both Apple and Google are involved in coronavirus contact tracing software. At the moment, almost 22 countries on five continents have requested access to its software. You can find this feature in Settings > Privacy > Health > COVID-19 Exposure Logging.

Last but not least, iOS 13.5 also fixes annoying Group FaceTime feature: the auto-resizing tiles. “This update also introduces an option to control automatic prominence of video tiles on Group FaceTime calls and includes bug fixes and other improvements,” explains Apple on its iOS support page.

In separate news, Apple rumoured augmented reality (AR) glasses have reportedly leaked. They are speculated to cost $499 and work with prescriptions.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd