Now access Flipkart in Hindi, will soon expand to other languages

Flipkart has just announced the introduction of an ‘Hindi’ interface on its eCommerce platform. The company states that this will help them engage the next 200 million customers coming online. The introduction of the new interface comes ahead of the company’s upcoming Big Billion Days sale.

The company states that its ‘Hindi’ language interface will allow users to get a seamless and inclusive e-commerce experience. The interface has been in testing for some time now and is being rolled out after intensive research.

The new ‘Hindi’ interface will focus on Tier-II and Tier-III cities from where the company hopes the next set of internet users are coming online from. Flipkart has assessed the base and states that the Hindi internet user base is expected to outgrow that of English users by 2021.

“The Hindi interface takes a holistic approach of understanding the needs and requirements of the native language customers coming online,” said Flipkart.

It states that according to industry research, 90 per cent of new internet users in the country are native language speakers. Due to which it is important for companies to offer products that have familiarity. With the introduction of the new ‘Hindi’ interface, Flipkart users will be able to see information and search for products in Hindi.

The company has also announced that it plans to launch a number of other Indian languages on its eCommerce platform.

“We have deployed around 80-90 percent of our resources towards solving for Bharat with our Hindi interface being one of the biggest catalysts in this transition. As language is a convenience and not a barrier, we believe this native language capability will play a significant role in further adoption of e-commerce in the country,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart Group.