scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Now a $1 billion firm, Zoho announces new R&D investments

The company plans to open 100 network PoPs (point of presence) around the world in the next five years

zoho usd 1 billion revenueZoho CEO and co-founder Sridhar Vembu at the sidelines of Zoholics India, the company's annual user conference

Indian business software major Zoho Corporation Tuesday announced it had crossed the $1 billion milestone in annual revenue, driven by its diversified product portfolio.

At Zoholics India, the company’s annual user conference, the company also announced new investments in R&D, with plans to open 100 network PoPs (point of presence) around the world in the next five years and also to double investment into technologies like blockchain and AI.

“At Zoho, we have always believed that technologists should practice more humility. After all, we cannot code more food, nor compile new energy,” said CEO and Co-founder Sridhar Vembu, adding that the recent developments in our industry amidst a backdrop of rapidly deteriorating global economic outlook “are a rude reminder of our own limits as technologists”.

Marketed as “the operating system for business,” Zoho One, the company’s suite of business apps, now supports over 50,000 organisations in more than 160 countries. The suite is a centralised portal meant to handle the wide needs of an organisation and includes over 35 apps.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UP juvenile accused of attack on Punjab police HQ: Father says ‘tho...Premium
UP juvenile accused of attack on Punjab police HQ: Father says ‘tho...
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine warPremium
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...Premium
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ringPremium
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ring

Along with Zoho One, the company said customer experience platform CRM Plus, HR management platform Zoho People, enterprise collaboration platform Zoho Workplace and GST-compliant accounting software Zoho Books were getting the most traction in India. These products have upped the company’s annual revenue in India by 77% in 2021.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-11-2022 at 04:26:10 pm
Next Story

Education not business to earn profit, tuition fee should be affordable: SC

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Nov 08: Latest News
Advertisement