Nothing’s CMF debuts wireless speakers that look like milk cartons

CMF's new the speakers are inspired by milk containers, and it shows. (Image Nothing)

CMF, Nothing’s budget-focused brand, has launched new wireless speakers that resemble milk cans. The brand, which was recently spun off into an India-based standalone subsidiary, teased the new speakers last week.

There isn’t just one speaker, but two models of different sizes. The smaller speaker, the S, is described by CMF as “grab-and-go” and is designed for taking to the park or beach. The Speaker S features a 45mm full-range driver and two passive radiators. The M, on the other hand, is larger and is aimed att listening to music at home rather than on go. It packs a 10W tweeter and a 25W woofer for better bass and clearer audio separation.