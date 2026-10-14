Nothing’s CMF debuts wireless speakers that look like milk cartons

CMF, Nothing’s budget-focused brand, has launched new wireless speakers that resemble milk cans. The brand, which was recently spun off into an India-based standalone subsidiary, teased the new speakers last week.
There isn’t just one speaker, but two models of different sizes. The smaller speaker, the S, is described by CMF as “grab-and-go” and is designed for taking to the park or beach. The Speaker S features a 45mm full-range driver and two passive radiators. The M, on the other hand, is larger and is aimed att listening to music at home rather than on go. It packs a 10W tweeter and a 25W woofer for better bass and clearer audio separation.
Interestingly, to make the speakers playful, CMF has added interchangeable knobs and swappable front panels, letting users to customize their speakers or 3D-print their own designs. However, the buttons aren’t sold separately, and each colour option comes with its own set of four unique buttons.
Both speakers offer up to 18 hours of battery life, carry an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and allow users to customise their sound profiles through the Nothing X app.
The Speaker S&M support Bluetooth 6, dual-device connectivity, NFC and quick pairing, and USB-C audio. They can also be paired with another identical model for stereo sound or synced with compatible speakers from other brands using Auracast party mode.
The CMF Speaker S starts at $59, while the larger Speaker M costs $109. Both are available now in four colours: black, white, orange, and turquoise. CMF is yet to confirm as to when it plans to bring the Speaker S&M to India.
Nothing and CMF are known for doing things differently in the consumer tech space. In September, the London-based company, co-founded by Carl Pei, announced that CMF would operate as a standalone firm with its own management and research teams in India.