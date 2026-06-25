Nothing teases Phone 4b design in blue, features unique camera island with Glyph Bar

The Phone 4b features a vertically stacked dual-camera system housed in an oval-shaped camera island. (Image: Nothing)

Nothing Thursday unveiled the design of its upcoming Phone 4b ahead of launch, confirming several key details about the smartphone’s appearance and design philosophy.

The company said the Phone 4b is aimed at a new generation of users while maintaining the distinctive visual identity that has become synonymous with the brand. The smartphone also adopts the refined unibody construction introduced with the Phone 4a series.

Nothing is expected to unveil the Phone 4b in July, marking the debut of its newly announced ‘B’ series smartphone lineup.

Glyph Bar, transparent aesthetics

The London-based company shared the Phone 4b handset in a striking blue colourway, retaining Nothing’s signature transparent design language with visible internal components, exposed screws, and industrial-inspired accents on the rear panel.