Nothing teases Phone 4b design in blue, features unique camera island with Glyph Bar

Nothing Thursday unveiled the design of its upcoming Phone 4b ahead of launch, confirming several key details about the smartphone’s appearance and design philosophy.
The company said the Phone 4b is aimed at a new generation of users while maintaining the distinctive visual identity that has become synonymous with the brand. The smartphone also adopts the refined unibody construction introduced with the Phone 4a series.
Nothing is expected to unveil the Phone 4b in July, marking the debut of its newly announced ‘B’ series smartphone lineup.
The London-based company shared the Phone 4b handset in a striking blue colourway, retaining Nothing’s signature transparent design language with visible internal components, exposed screws, and industrial-inspired accents on the rear panel.
Phone (4b).
7 July, 11:00 BST. pic.twitter.com/ksHy9hTM1x
— Nothing (@nothing) June 25, 2026
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One of the most notable changes is the introduction of a new Glyph Bar, which is similar to the Glyph Interface seen on Nothing 4a. The Phone 4b features a compact horizontal light strip positioned near the camera module. The Glyph Bar is expected to support visual notifications, charging indicators, and app-specific alerts.
The rear panel houses a vertically arranged dual-camera system inside an oval-shaped camera island located at the top-left corner. An LED flash and additional sensors sit alongside the camera setup, while the flat frame blends into gently curved rear edges.
Nothing says the Phone 4b also brings improved structural strength and a soft-touch finish designed to make the device more comfortable during prolonged use. According to the company, the focus has been on combining bold aesthetics with everyday practicality.
The Phone 4b is expected to sit below the flagship Phone 4 lineup in Nothing’s smartphone portfolio. Recent benchmark listings have revealed the device carrying the model number A024.