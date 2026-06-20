Nothing teases new device after denying CMF Phone launch this year

Nothing’s official X account shared the teaser and offers little information about the upcoming product. However, it was enough to ignite discussion among fans, with many suggesting the company could be preparing to launch a new member of its Phone (4) lineup.

The timing is particularly notable. Earlier, Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis revealed that the company would not be launching a new CMF phone this year, seemingly ruling out a successor to the CMF Phone series in the near future. in anther Nothing post X(formerly Twitter) stated (b)”.

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That announcement quickly shifted attention toward Nothing’s main smartphone lineup. Reports suggest that the teaser could point to a Nothing Phone (4b), a device that would potentially sit alongside the existing Nothing Phone (4a) and Nothing Phone (4a) Pro models.

A Phone (4b) would represent a new naming convention for Nothing, which has never used the “b” branding for any of its smartphones. That makes the speculation far from certain, and there is currently no evidence confirming the existence of such a device.

The teaser could also refer to an entirely different product category. Nothing has expanded beyond smartphones in recent years, releasing wireless earbuds, headphones and other consumer electronics under both the Nothing and CMF brands.

For now, the company remains silent about what exactly is being teased. However, Nothing is known for its marketing campaigns that gradually reveal details over several weeks, suggesting more clues could arrive soon.