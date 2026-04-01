Nothing eyes smartglasses: Carl Pei may be planning AI-powered wearable for 2027

Nothing, the Carl Pei-led smartphone maker recently launched two new smartphones, but it looks like the London-based company may be working on a new product. According to a new report by Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, Nothing is reportedly working on a pair of smartglasses, which may be launched sometime in the first half of 2027.

It goes on to say that Carl Pei, who was initially resistant to making glasses, has told employees that he will be focusing on a multidevice strategy. Similar to Meta’s offering, Nothing’s glasses will come with built-in cameras, microphones and speakers, but instead of acting as a standalone device, they will rely on smartphones and the cloud for processing power.