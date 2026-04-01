Nothing eyes smartglasses: Carl Pei may be planning AI-powered wearable for 2027

Nothing, the Carl Pei-led smartphone maker recently launched two new smartphones, but it looks like the London-based company may be working on a new product. According to a new report by Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, Nothing is reportedly working on a pair of smartglasses, which may be launched sometime in the first half of 2027.
It goes on to say that Carl Pei, who was initially resistant to making glasses, has told employees that he will be focusing on a multidevice strategy. Similar to Meta’s offering, Nothing’s glasses will come with built-in cameras, microphones and speakers, but instead of acting as a standalone device, they will rely on smartphones and the cloud for processing power.
As it turns out, Nothing may also bring its unique transparent/translucent aesthetic to its much rumoured smartglasses. The report says the smartglasses will focus on automating tasks and offer a personalised experience.
In the last few months, Nothing has been working on a bunch of AI features, one of which allows users to create and share customised home screen widgets using vibe coding. The company has also been rolling out a bunch of AI features for its phones, letting it handle tasks like analysing screenshots and voice memos.
Nothing has been specifically focused on increasing its presence in emerging markets, including India and Europe. Still, it is yet to make a dent in the United States, where people mostly stick to Apple, Google and Samsung. Meanwhile, Apple is also reportedly working on smartglasses, which could hit markets as early as next year. Earlier this week, Meta also announced updated versions of its Ray-Ban glasses.