Nothing Phone 4a Series Launch LIVE Updates: Phone 4(a), 4(a) Pro, and Headphone(a) expected today

Nothing Phone 4a Series Launch LIVE Updates: Follow our live blog for hands-on impressions straight from the venue. (Image: Nothing India/X)

Nothing Phone 4a, Nothing Phone 4a Pro Glyph Bar Price in India, Specifications Launch Live Updates: British smartphone maker Nothing is set to officially launch its Phone 4(a) series today, March 5, globally and in India.

Nothing’s new products will be unveiled at an in-person event in Central Saint Martins in London, UK, with the launch also being livestreamed globally. The stream is scheduled to begin at 4pm IST.

Watch Nothing 4a Series Launch Live Event Here Story continues below this ad The mid-range successor to the Nothing Phone 3(a) lineup is expected to include a standard model and a Pro variant. The design-forward tech startup is also tipped to debut its latest over-the-ear headphones, the Nothing Headphone (a), which it says will arrive in “bold colourways” and deliver “the longest battery life of any Nothing audio product to date.” Nothing’s launch event comes in the midst of an action-packed tech week, overlapping with the Mobile World Congress (March 2 to 5) in Barcelona, Spain, and Apple’s ‘special experience’ product blitz, where the big tech company has already announced the iPhone 17e, Macbook Neo, and more. Follow our live blog for real-time updates, key announcements, and early hands-on impressions straight from the Nothing launch event venue. Live Updates

