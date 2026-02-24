 Nothing Phone (4a) first look: New phone flaunts a subtle, more refined design

The image shared by Nothing shows the Phone (4a) in a white and silver finish. (Image: X/ Nothing)

With its March 5 launch event around the corner, Nothing Phone (4a) has made an early appearance. The company has shared the first official image of the device, and the biggest surprise is just how normal it looks.

Nothing has built a reputation for bold and atypical smartphone designs. Some of its earlier phones stood out for their experimental camera layouts and transparent back panels. However, in recent releases, the designs became even more unconventional. The Phone (4a), however, appears to take a calmer approach.

A cleaner, simpler look

The image shared by Nothing shows the Phone (4a) in a white and silver finish. At first glance, the device looks neat and balanced. The rear camera setup sits centrally and looks quite similar to the one seen on the Nothing Phone (3a), though not identical.