Nothing Phone (3) gets Essential Apps Builder, an AI tool that builds custom widgets with a single prompt

Nothing CEO Carl Pei says the AI-powered tool now supports image uploads and design improvements. (Image Source: Nothing)

In September last year, Nothing unveiled the Essential Apps Builder, an AI-powered tool that allowed users to create personalised apps using simple prompts.

However, it was limited to a handful of people. Now, the Carl Pei-led phone maker is bringing Essential Apps Builder to Nothing Phone (3) (review) users. In a community post, Nothing announced that Essential Apps Builder will be available in the Playground hub, but users will have to join the waitlist to get the beta version of the app.

Also Read | YouTube launches AI playlist generator for premium subscribers

What is Essential Apps Builder?

Nothing’s Essential Apps Builder is basically an AI-powered tool that enables users to create their very own homescreen widgets from scratch. Also, the functionality is limited to the widget itself, meaning they won’t replace apps.