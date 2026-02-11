Nothing Phone (3) gets Essential Apps Builder, an AI tool that builds custom widgets with a single prompt

Nothing opens beta access for Essential Apps Builder on Phone (3) via Playground.

By: Tech Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 11, 2026 03:11 PM IST
Nothing CEO Carl Pei says the AI-powered tool now supports image uploads and design improvements.Nothing CEO Carl Pei says the AI-powered tool now supports image uploads and design improvements. (Image Source: Nothing)
Make us preferred source on Google

In September last year, Nothing unveiled the Essential Apps Builder, an AI-powered tool that allowed users to create personalised apps using simple prompts.

However, it was limited to a handful of people. Now, the Carl Pei-led phone maker is bringing Essential Apps Builder to Nothing Phone (3) (review) users. In a community post, Nothing announced that Essential Apps Builder will be available in the Playground hub, but users will have to join the waitlist to get the beta version of the app.

Also Read | YouTube launches AI playlist generator for premium subscribers

What is Essential Apps Builder?

Nothing’s Essential Apps Builder is basically an AI-powered tool that enables users to create their very own homescreen widgets from scratch. Also, the functionality is limited to the widget itself, meaning they won’t replace apps.

The feature works with users typing a prompt which describes what functionality they want, after which it will use AI to generate the widget. Currently, the feature allows users to create “location-based reminders, agenda views, meeting countdowns and one-tap  contact widgets.”

However, Nothing says it is planning to add more capabilities in the future version of the app, including access to the camera, microphone, notifications, calling, Bluetooth and network features.

In a post on LinkedIn, Nothing CEO Carl Pei added that Essential Apps Builder now also supports image upload and comes with a refreshed design that improves spacing, typography, tap areas, dark mode consistency and accessibility.

Story continues below this ad

Also, the feature handles updates differently compared to traditional apps in the sense that when you make changes, only the parts you edited are updated.

Scheduled to launch later this year, the UK-based phone maker confirmed that Essential Apps Builder will be coming to Nothing and CMF devices running on Nothing OS 4.0 or newer versions.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
rahul gandhi in parliament
On India-US trade deal, Rahul says PM has 'sold the country'
Kohrra 2 review
Kohrra 2 review: Mona Singh-Barun Sobti show is too much tell, not enough show
Detailing her experience in an Instagram video, the German traveller shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations with her friends
'I didn't worry for 1 second': German woman loses only credit card in India, saved by friends
SA vs AFG LIVE Score: Follow South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 match happening in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
C Raja Mohan writes: In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
Live Blog
Advertisement