In September last year, Nothing unveiled the Essential Apps Builder, an AI-powered tool that allowed users to create personalised apps using simple prompts.
However, it was limited to a handful of people. Now, the Carl Pei-led phone maker is bringing Essential Apps Builder to Nothing Phone (3) (review) users. In a community post, Nothing announced that Essential Apps Builder will be available in the Playground hub, but users will have to join the waitlist to get the beta version of the app.
Nothing’s Essential Apps Builder is basically an AI-powered tool that enables users to create their very own homescreen widgets from scratch. Also, the functionality is limited to the widget itself, meaning they won’t replace apps.
The feature works with users typing a prompt which describes what functionality they want, after which it will use AI to generate the widget. Currently, the feature allows users to create “location-based reminders, agenda views, meeting countdowns and one-tap contact widgets.”
However, Nothing says it is planning to add more capabilities in the future version of the app, including access to the camera, microphone, notifications, calling, Bluetooth and network features.
In a post on LinkedIn, Nothing CEO Carl Pei added that Essential Apps Builder now also supports image upload and comes with a refreshed design that improves spacing, typography, tap areas, dark mode consistency and accessibility.
Also, the feature handles updates differently compared to traditional apps in the sense that when you make changes, only the parts you edited are updated.
Scheduled to launch later this year, the UK-based phone maker confirmed that Essential Apps Builder will be coming to Nothing and CMF devices running on Nothing OS 4.0 or newer versions.
Actor and dancer Mukti Mohan sets a new record by holding a plank for 9 minutes after being challenged by her sister Shakti Mohan. This requires discipline and persistence, as explained by consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal. Goyal praises Mukti's balanced approach to fitness and encourages others to aim for steady improvement with the guidance of a health practitioner.