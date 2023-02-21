Nothing OS 1.5 stable update rolling out: Here’s what’s new for the Nothing Phone 1

After a long wait, Nothing Phone 1 users are finally getting treated to Android 13. The OS version is layered with the Nothing OS 1.5 skin atop, which brings along a few meaningful tweaks to an otherwise fully stock Android experience. Highlight features with the update include a new Nothing weather app, more Glyph ringtones and notification sounds, and a few UI improvements.

Nothing claims that the Android 13 update improves performance, saying that app loading speeds have been boosted by 50%. Animations when locking and locking the phone have been improved as well.

Interface improvements include a more “refined” camera app look, new media controls, and new volume controls. The new media controls are a part of the revamp that Android 13 includes, which puts album artwork on full display with a wider set of music controls.

Customisability has been further enhanced with additional colour schemes available to better match apps and icons to the currently set wallpaper. You can also now create shortcuts for camera, torch, device controls, and wallet right on your lockscreen.

Other changes that improve the overall experience include the following:

1. Easily switch data usage when using dual SIM with the improved network Quick Settings panel.

2. New QR code scanner in Quick Settings and in the camera app.

3. Multi-language support that allows different languages for different apps.

4. Clipboard preview. Copied text appears on the clipboard in the bottom corner of the screen. So you can directly edit the text before pasting.

5. Foreground services. Close active background apps directly from the notification centre to save battery.

The Android 13-based Nothing OS 1.5 update for the Nothing Phone 1 was first rolled out in December last year as an open beta. This is the first time the update is being rolled out as stable.