As Nothing Ear (stick) TWS launches today, here are 5 other devices with translucent design language

Nothing may have popularised sleek-looking products with translucent designs in recent years, but the whole idea of futuristic and design-led devices is not really a new concept and has been around for quite a while now. Such devices exist for the sole purpose of turning heads, and they do it well thanks to the wow factor associated with being able to see their innards in action. Now with Nothing’s third product, the Ear Stick, being right around the corner, we took the release as a pretext to curate a list of gizmos designed around a similar theme to expand your options.

Nomad 30W Power Adapter

Get a glimpse into the GaN technology used in the charger through the transparent shell Get a glimpse into the GaN technology used in the charger through the transparent shell

Falling in with the Nothing Ear Stick’s release is a 30W power adapter from Nomad that also happens to have a transparent design. It’s constructed with a transparent black body and is considerably more compact than your average 30W charger. Aside from the cool design which allows a nice peek inside, the charger scores well on versatility and is compatible with a wide range of battery-powered Apple devices, including MacBook Air.

Also read | Flashback: When Apple made Macs with transparent design elements

JBL Tune 225TWS Ghost Edition

JBL was already in on the transparency trend when the Nothing Ear 1 launched JBL was already in on the transparency trend when the Nothing Ear 1 launched

If you’re a fan of transparency but don’t dig the Nothing Ear series for whatever reason, then the JBL Tune 225TWS Ghost Edition can serve as an excellent alternative. Mind you, these aren’t exactly brand-spanking new having been released in 2020. And at a price of $189 (Rs 15,570) with no ANC, they may not be the best in terms of value. But if you love JBL and wish to purchase one of their better-looking offerings, then they may just be the perfect pick for you.

Skullcandy Hesh Evo Wireless Headphones

Pair the Skullcandy Hesh Evo Wireless Headphones with the right outfit to stand out from the crowd Pair the Skullcandy Hesh Evo Wireless Headphones with the right outfit to stand out from the crowd

Available only in blue, the flashy colour along with that unique design is bound to catch a lot of eyes. The headphones are claimed to offer 36 hours of battery life, with a 10-minute ‘Rapid Charge’ allowing 3 hours of playback. The driver size is 40mm.

Sharkgeek Storm 2

The 25,600 mAh high-density battery inside can be filled up in just 1.5 hours The 25,600 mAh high-density battery inside can be filled up in just 1.5 hours

The Sharkgeek Storm 2 power bank promises a charging experience like no other with a one-of-a-kind Cyberpunk-style transparent case. Complementing its looks is an IPS display that shows every power bank-related info you can think of. The ports include 2 USB-C, 1 USB-A, and 1 DC that output power from a 25,600 mAh battery, which can be charged in just 1.5 hours. The Storm 2 also supports multiple charging protocols QC, PD, and PPS.

Diesel Fadelite

It’d been a lot cooler if the Diesel Fadelite had a transparent underbelly as well It’d been a lot cooler if the Diesel Fadelite had a transparent underbelly as well

There are barely any transparent smartwatches out there so the Diesel Fadelite has carved a niche of its own with its transparent strap and dial design. Selling for Rs 21,995 on Amazon, the watch is powered by Wear OS and is compatible with both Android and iOS. Don’t expect it to have the toughest build with its transparent plastic dial but that choice of material does have an advantage as well – reduced weight. Apart from that, the watch has a modest 1.2-inch, 390 x 390-pixel screen, is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 3100, and offers all of the features you’d come to expect from a Wear OS watch.