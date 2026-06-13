Nothing Ear (3a) leak suggests new colours and a budget-friendly price tag

Nothing may soon expand its audio portfolio with a new pair of affordable wireless earbuds. According to a recent leak, the company is working on the Nothing Ear (3a), a successor to the well-received Nothing Ear (a) that was launched in 2024.
The leak, first reported by Dealabs, suggests that Nothing Ear (3a) is currently in development, but there is no official launch date yet. The report does not reveal specific hardware upgrades or new features, but it does provide details about pricing and colour options.
One of the biggest highlights is the reported price. The Nothing Ear (3a) is expected to cost €99 in France, which could translate to a price of around $99 in the United States. If accurate, the earbuds would sit well below the flagship Nothing Ear (3), which launched earlier this year, making them an attractive option for budget-conscious buyers.
The original Nothing Ear (a) gained popularity by offering many of the premium features found in Nothing’s higher-end earbuds at a much lower price. It delivered strong sound quality, solid battery life, active noise cancellation, and the brand’s distinctive transparent design, all while maintaining an affordable price point.
The new leak also points to an expanded colour lineup. The Nothing Ear (3a) is reportedly set to arrive in four colours: white, black, yellow, and a new pink option. The addition of pink would give consumers more variety and align with Nothing’s recent strategy of offering brighter, more playful colour choices across its product range.
Nothing has not commented on the Dealabs report, and details about the earbuds’ specifications remain under wraps. However, given the popularity of the Ear (a) series, expectations are high that the company will continue to focus on delivering premium features at an accessible price.
With competition intensifying in the affordable wireless earbuds market, the Nothing Ear (3a) could become one of the company’s most important audio launches if it manages to strike the same balance between design, performance, and value that helped its predecessor stand out.