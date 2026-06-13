Nothing Ear (3a) leak suggests new colours and a budget-friendly price tag

The original Nothing Ear (a) gained popularity by offering many of the premium features found in Nothing’s higher-end earbuds at a much lower price. (Image: nothing)

Nothing may soon expand its audio portfolio with a new pair of affordable wireless earbuds. According to a recent leak, the company is working on the Nothing Ear (3a), a successor to the well-received Nothing Ear (a) that was launched in 2024.

The leak, first reported by Dealabs, suggests that Nothing Ear (3a) is currently in development, but there is no official launch date yet. The report does not reveal specific hardware upgrades or new features, but it does provide details about pricing and colour options.

One of the biggest highlights is the reported price. The Nothing Ear (3a) is expected to cost €99 in France, which could translate to a price of around $99 in the United States. If accurate, the earbuds would sit well below the flagship Nothing Ear (3), which launched earlier this year, making them an attractive option for budget-conscious buyers.