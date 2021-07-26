Nothing ear (1) companion app reveals new features ahead of July 27 launch

The app’s description and screenshots reveal some key features that we can expect from the earbuds (Image Source: Google Play Store)

The Nothing ear (1) is set to launch in India on July 27 at a price of Rs 5,999. Ahead of the unveiling of the brand’s first product, the app for the true wireless earbuds has just gone live on the Google Play Store. The app’s description and screenshots reveal some key features that we can expect from the earbuds.

The app reveals that the earbuds will come with three different levels of noise cancellation. These include Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and Off. Further, the Noise Cancellation mode itself will have two more modes – Light and Maximum.

The earbuds will also come with customisable gestures and the app will provide an interface to change these gestures. Gestures also include the ability to automatically play/pause music when a user takes the buds out of their ears. The app also suggests that the earbuds will feature tunable audio thanks to the presence of an in-app equaliser.

Nothing has already confirmed that the device will feature a transparent design language and come with three microphones for better call quality. (Image Source: Nothing) Nothing has already confirmed that the device will feature a transparent design language and come with three microphones for better call quality. (Image Source: Nothing)

The app will also feature a ‘Find My Devices’ feature that will help users track their earbuds should they go missing. While not confirmed, this will likely work by playing a loud sound through the buds to make them easier to find.

Ahead of the launch, Nothing has already confirmed that the device will feature a transparent design language and come with three microphones for better call quality. The company has confirmed the price of the device on Flipkart, where it will be launching on July 27, and has set up a microsite for the wireless earbuds.