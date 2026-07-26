Nothing denies reports of market exits but hints at fresh layoffs as part of restructuring

Nothing has acknowledged that it is a difficult transition for the company. (Image: Nothing)

British smartphone maker Nothing has dismissed recent reports suggesting that it is preparing to exit 12 key markets, while hinting at a fresh round of layoffs as part of a broader restructuring effort.

Akis Evangelidis, the co-founder of Nothing, wrote in a post on X, “FAKE NEWS… We are not shutting down any markets. Inaccurate reports are being circulated; Phone (4b) sold 29,537 units on Day 1 only, breaking records in its price segment. Evangelidis was likely responding to a recent news report from an Indian news outlet claiming that Nothing was gearing up to exit 12 markets.

Another report published by CityAM on Friday, July 24, said that the company is looking to axe 100 jobs out of its 800-strong global workforce. Over 25 jobs in the UK could also be at risk and may impact Nothing’s global marketing team, as per the report.