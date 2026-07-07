Nothing debuts new Phone 4b series amid memory shortages

The Nothing Phone 4b features a polycarbonate body with the company's signature semi-transparent design and Glyph Bar notification system. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)

London-based Nothing Tuesday launched a smartphone under its newly introduced Phone 4b series, targeting customers in emerging markets and other budget-conscious buyers in a tight economic environment.

The company hopes to sustain its business operations and attract smartphone customers even as the cost of the memory chips it uses has surged.

The Phone 4b can be seen as a trial run for a new smartphone segment positioned between the entry-level and mid-range categories. With the Phone 4b, Nothing is testing its ability to build and ship a smartphone for this segment, particularly in the Indian market, its largest by market share, amid a global memory shortage.