Nothing debuts new Phone 4b series amid memory shortages

The Phone 4b can be seen as a trial run for a new smartphone segment positioned between the entry-level and mid-range categories. 

Written by: Anuj Bhatia
4 min readLeh (ladakh)Jul 7, 2026 04:00 PM IST
The Nothing Phone 4b features a polycarbonate body with the company's signature semi-transparent design and Glyph Bar notification system. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)The Nothing Phone 4b features a polycarbonate body with the company's signature semi-transparent design and Glyph Bar notification system. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
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London-based Nothing Tuesday launched a smartphone under its newly introduced Phone 4b series, targeting customers in emerging markets and other budget-conscious buyers in a tight economic environment.

The company hopes to sustain its business operations and attract smartphone customers even as the cost of the memory chips it uses has surged.

The Phone 4b can be seen as a trial run for a new smartphone segment positioned between the entry-level and mid-range categories. With the Phone 4b, Nothing is testing its ability to build and ship a smartphone for this segment, particularly in the Indian market, its largest by market share, amid a global memory shortage.

The Phone 4b's Glyph Bar uses five LED lights to display notifications, charging status and other alerts. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia) The Phone 4b’s Glyph Bar uses five LED lights to display notifications, charging status and other alerts. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)

Nothing’s Phone 4b series, which starts at Rs 34,999 for the 8 GB RAM/128 GB storage variant, features a polycarbonate build while retaining the company’s signature design language, including a semi-transparent finish around the camera island. It also features the Glyph Bar, which consists of five small square LED lights positioned to the right of the camera.

Also Read | Nothing Phone 4a Pro review: Secretly mainstream

These lights serve as notification indicators for incoming calls, text messages, battery charging, deliveries and other alerts, allowing users to stay informed without turning on the main screen. The device also features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display, a large 6,000 mAh battery, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor and a dual-camera setup on the back.

Nothing hopes the Phone 4b will appeal to value-conscious buyers amid rising smartphone prices driven by higher memory costs. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia) Nothing hopes the Phone 4b will appeal to value-conscious buyers amid rising smartphone prices driven by higher memory costs. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)

Rising memory prices

Analysts told indianexpress.com at the time that consumers should not expect relief this year or next, as higher memory costs are likely to continue driving up the prices of smartphones and laptops.

Prices for DRAM, a key computer memory component, increased by 80 per cent to 90 per cent within the first six weeks of this year.

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Memory, commonly referred to as RAM, is essential for all computing devices, including smartphones, tablets and laptops. The cost of memory chips has been rising due to a supply shortage, largely driven by surging demand from AI data centres. Companies such as Nvidia and Google have been securing RAM supplies and paying higher prices.

The special, limited RCB edition of the Phone 4b. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia) The special, limited RCB edition of the Phone 4b. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)

As a result, the cost of some consumer electronics is rising. Leading technology brands are increasing the prices of their devices, passing on the higher memory costs to consumers, with further price increases possible in the future.

Also Read | Nothing CMF Watch 3 Pro review: Premium design, long battery life under Rs 8,000

Initially, consumers were not aware of the price hikes. However, those upgrading to a new smartphone or laptop can easily see that prices have risen substantially.

Nothing, an upstart player in the smartphone market, has also increased the prices of its smartphones, including the Phone 4a series, which was launched earlier this year. The price hike is in line with competitors’, many of which have also raised their smartphone prices.

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Anuj Bhatia
Anuj Bhatia

Anuj Bhatia is an Assistant Editor at indianexpress.com with a career spanning over a decade. Active in the domain since 2011, he has established himself as a distinct voice in tech journalism, specializing in long-form narratives that bridge the gap between complex innovation and consumer lifestyle. Experience & Career: Anuj has been a key contributor to The Indian Express since late 2016. Prior to his current tenure, he served as a Senior Tech Writer at My Mobile magazine and held a role as a reviewer and tech writer at Gizbot. His professional trajectory reflects a rigorous commitment to technology reporting, backed by a postgraduate degree from Banaras Hindu University. Expertise & Focus Areas: Anuj’s reporting covers the spectrum of personal technology, characterized by a unique blend of modern analysis and historical context. His key focus areas include: Core Technology: Comprehensive coverage of smartphones, personal computers, apps, and lifestyle tech. Deep-Dive Narratives: Specializes in composing longer-form feature articles and explainers that explore the intersection of history, technology, and popular culture. Global & Local Scope: Reports extensively on major international product launches from industry titans like Apple and Google, while simultaneously covering the ecosystem of indie and home-grown tech startups. Niche Interests: A dedicated focus on vintage technology and retro gaming, offering readers a nostalgic yet analytical perspective on the evolution of tech. Authoritativeness & Trust Anuj is a trusted voice in the industry, recognized for his ability to de-jargonize trending topics and provide context to rapid technological advancements. His authority is reinforced by his on-ground presence at major international tech conferences and his nuanced approach to product reviews. By balancing coverage of the world's most valuable tech brands with emerging startups, he offers a holistic and objective view of the global technology landscape. Find all stories by Anuj Bhatia here. You can find Anuj on Linkedin. ... Read More

 

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