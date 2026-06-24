Nothing announces B Series smartphones, says lineup will complement A Series

Nothing has introduced the B Series, a new smartphone lineup that will complement rather than replace its existing A Series devices. (Image: X/ Akis Evangelidis)

London-based smartphone maker Nothing has officially announced a new product lineup called the B Series, marking the latest expansion of its smartphone portfolio.

While making the announcement, Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis said the new series will sit alongside the company’s popular A Series smartphones rather than replace them.

The B Series builds on the success of the A Series by expanding into a new segment, while maintaining a clear product hierarchy, Evangelidis said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on June 22.

Evangelidis said the B Series is designed to expand Nothing’s reach into a new market segment while preserving a straightforward naming structure across its growing range of devices.