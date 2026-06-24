Nothing announces B Series smartphones, says lineup will complement A Series

London-based smartphone maker Nothing has officially announced a new product lineup called the B Series, marking the latest expansion of its smartphone portfolio.
While making the announcement, Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis said the new series will sit alongside the company’s popular A Series smartphones rather than replace them.
The B Series builds on the success of the A Series by expanding into a new segment, while maintaining a clear product hierarchy, Evangelidis said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on June 22.
Evangelidis said the B Series is designed to expand Nothing’s reach into a new market segment while preserving a straightforward naming structure across its growing range of devices.
He also clarified the meaning behind the new branding, noting that the letter “B” does not stand for anything specific; instead, it follows Nothing’s existing naming convention, where numbers represent product generations, and letters distinguish different device categories.
Nothing currently uses its flagship Number Series for premium smartphones, while the A Series caters to the mid-range and upper mid-range market.
Evangelidis described the A Series as the company’s best-selling smartphone lineup, offering Nothing’s signature design while focusing on features most important to mainstream users.
“The A Series remains our most premium line below our flagship products, which don’t carry a letter designation,” he explained, adding that the structure helps avoid an overcomplicated naming system as the company introduces more products.
While Nothing has not officially revealed the first B Series device, tipsters expect the lineup to debut with the Nothing Phone (4B), which could launch as early as July. More details about the first B Series device are expected in the coming weeks as Nothing continues its teaser campaign ahead of launch.
The announcement comes just days after speculation emerged about a potential new Nothing smartphone carrying a “B” suffix. The rumours gained momentum after the company shared a cryptic teaser on social media.
The move signals Nothing’s intention to further diversify its smartphone portfolio at a time when competition in the mid-range market is intensifying. By introducing another distinct product category, the company appears to be creating a clearer separation between its flagship, premium mid-range, and more affordable offerings.