Not shutting down in six circles, says Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea has clarified in a statement that it is not exiting six circles after reports after a Bank of America Merril Lynch report (via PTI) that the telecom operator has lost revenue share in most circles where the merger of the two companies has completed. Vodafone Idea said that the report is incorrect and is speculation.

“There has been reportage in some media that Vodafone Idea may exit 6-circles- Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, North East and Assam. We categorically deny and dismiss this speculation as completely baseless and factually incorrect. Vodafone Idea remains committed and will continue to serve its millions of customers in these circles,” Vodafone Idea’s statement read.

The Bank of America Merril Lynch further reported that Vodafone Idea has been continuously losing revenue market share with a share below 20 per cent, which is the reason why it might exit the six circles. Vodafone India and Idea Cellular completed their merger on August 31, 2018, after which the two companies started integration of their networks.

But the established telecom operators including Vodafone Idea are facing tough competition from newcomer Reliance Jio, which started the telecom war in 2016 with cheap data. Vodafone Idea has lost over 100 million subscribers in the last one year, as per its earnings statements.

Vodafone Idea has lost substantial ground in the last one year, a PTI report quoted industry observers given the shares of Vodafone Idea have tumbled to Rs 5.99 apiece from almost Rs 31 a piece on September 3, 2018. The consolidated losses of Vodafone Idea for the June 2019 quarter were recorded at Rs 4,873.9 crore.