Norway plans to ban social media use by children under 16

Smartphone use in focus as Norway plans social media ban for children under 16. (Image: Reuters)

Norway said on Friday it would present a bill in parliament by year-end to ban children from using social media until they turn 16, making ⁠technology companies ​responsible for the task of age verifications.

Several European nations seeking to rein in children’s use of ​social ​media after Australia took ⁠the lead with a world-first ban on under-16s last December.

“We ‌are introducing this legislation because we want a childhood where children get to be children,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said in a statement.

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“Play, friendships, ⁠and ⁠everyday life must not be taken over by algorithms and ⁠screens. ‌This is an ​important measure to safeguard children’s ‌digital lives.”

The government did not say which applications would ‌be targeted.