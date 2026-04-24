Norway plans to ban social media use by children under 16

Norway plans to ban social media use for children under 16, shifting age verification responsibility to tech companies. The move follows growing global efforts to limit young users’ exposure to digital platforms.

By: Reuters
2 min readApr 24, 2026 05:26 PM IST
Smartphone use in focus as Norway plans social media ban for children under 16. (Image: Reuters)Smartphone use in focus as Norway plans social media ban for children under 16. (Image: Reuters)
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Norway said on Friday it would present a bill in parliament by year-end to ban children from using social media until they turn 16, making ⁠technology companies ​responsible for the task of age verifications.

Several European nations seeking to rein in children’s use of ​social ​media after Australia took ⁠the lead with a world-first ban on under-16s last December.

“We ‌are introducing this legislation because we want a childhood where children get to be children,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said in a statement.

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“Play, friendships, ⁠and ⁠everyday life must not be taken over by algorithms and ⁠screens. ‌This is an ​important measure to safeguard children’s ‌digital lives.”
The government did not say which applications would ‌be targeted.

Australia’s ban ​covers ​Meta ​apps such as Instagram and Facebook as well as ​TikTok, Snapchat, Google’s YouTube and ⁠Elon Musk’s X, formerly Twitter.

Norway will introduce its bill in parliament ‌by ⁠the end of 2026, the minority Labour government said.

 

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