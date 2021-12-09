Norton’s 2022 cybersecurity predictions: More Crypto scams, deepfakes, and greater need for online security

An increase in scams related to cryptocurrency, the growing use of deepfake technology, and more targeting of gullible online users, are just some of the top cybersecurity predictions for 2022 from Norton Labs. In a blog post, the cybersecurity firm said there is a greater need to ramp up online security in the coming year. Here’s a look at their top five cybersecurity predictions.

Cryptocurrency problems and scams

According to Norton Labs, while the buying and selling of cryptocurrencies has gained popularity, and there’s a lower barrier to entry for using cryptocurrencies. But this also means there will be plenty of casual investors who do not fully understand the nuances of how cryptocurrencies work and they will fall easy prey to cybercriminals and scammers.

The cybersecurity firm expects a big increase in the number of scams related to cryptocurrency, many of which will look like the old scams. They also expect “new and creative attempts to target this new, larger set of potential victims.”

Electronic identity

As the Covid-19 pandemic has forced everyone to work from home and rely on the digital world, the need to protect online identity has also increased. Norton expects a wider deployment of digital vaccination passports as the pandemic continues and states that there is a “greater need for a secure, unforgeable, privacy-protecting set of credentials” to be used. It expects rapid progress in the world of digital identities in 2022 and beyond.

More online protest, vigilantism

According to Norton Labs, not all hackers are motivated by just stealing money from people. Sometimes cyber intrusion is a form of protest as well, they expect more hacker activists or hacktivists to apply their craft to achieve political outcomes. Many reveal information that governments would have liked to keep hidden, and Norton expects these to continue in 2022 as well.

Scammers will exploit natural disasters to con users

Natural disasters mean big business for cybercriminals and scammers and this trend will continue in 2022. Norton Labs has already observed how in 2021, scammers used devastating storms, fires, the pandemic, to trick users into giving up money. Norton expects fraud with stolen identities or more direct scams aimed at users, which try and cash in on natural disasters and extreme weather events.

AI, ML will be used by criminals

Another prediction is that cybercriminals will continue to use Artificial intelligence and advanced machine learning for nefarious means. While Deepfake videos continue to increase, Norton predicts “as the technology gets better and easier to use, it will become a useful tool for criminals, scammers, stalkers, and activists.”

It expects “more uses of this technology in situations where errors or low quality are acceptable and can explain away some of the current limitations,” it adds.