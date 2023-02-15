The Nokia X30 5G is a Snapdragon 695-powered handset that starts at Rs 48,999

Nokia, after unveiling the Nokia X30 5G back in September last year, has now launched the phone in India. The phone packs a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 695 processor. The company claims the handset is its “most eco-friendly smartphone yet” and is made of a 100% recycled aluminium frame and a 65% recycled plastic back.

Nokia X30 5G’s best features

Nokia says that the X30 5G delivers “the best PureView photography” with its “best-ever low light imaging.” The company also promises 3 years of OS upgrades and monthly security updates (although the phone launches with Android 12). Two-day battery life is promised and the phone is designed for “every-day life,” with a robust metal frame, tough display, and IP67 rating. The device warranty is for 3 years.

Nokia X30 5G specifications

For photography, the Nokia X30 5G packs a 50MP PureView camera with OIS support, clubbed with a 13MP ultrawide camera. Low-light photos are enhanced with Night Mode 2.0 and Dark Vision. For selfies, you get a 16MP front camera that sits within a punch hole in the front. The camera is protected by Gorilla Glass.

The AMOLED display is sized 6.43”, supporting a 90Hz refresh rate and featuring an under-display fingerprint scanner.

The battery is sized 4,200mAh with support for 33W fast charging. Under the hood is the Snapdragon 695 processor, which is fairly common in lower-mid-range devices from 2022 and 2023.

The phone measures 158.9 x 73.9 x 7.99mm and weighs 185g.

Nokia X30 5G pricing and availability

The Nokia X30 5G is already available for pre-booking in India in Cloudy Blue or Ice White colours at a limited period launch price of Rs 48,999 in 8/256 GB memory/storage configuration. It comes with a launch offer worth Rs 5,799, offering a 33W fast charger ad Nokia Comfort earbuds. The phone will go on sale exclusively on Amazon and Nokia.com from 20th February.