Nokia unveils repairability-focused G22 alongside two other budget smartphones

After launching the premium Nokia X30 5G earlier this month, HMD Global is showing the other end of the budget segment some love, launching three new affordable smartphones – Nokia G22, Nokia C32, and Nokia C22. All three models are claimed to offer up to three days of battery life, with improved durability and imaging features.

From the trio, the Nokia G22 is the first Nokia smartphone designed with repairability at its core, and includes a global collaboration with iFixit. The collaboration lets customers easily access repair guides and affordable replacement parts. The G22 also has a 100% recycled plastic back and offers two years of Android OS upgrades, three years of monthly security updates, and an extended three-year warranty.

Meanwhile, the Nokia C32 is the more photography-centric of the three, featuring a 5MP camera. It comes in a refined design with a toughened glass finish. The phone boots into Android 13 right out of the box.

The Nokia C22 is billed as a “durability champion offering maximum value” and offers an “exceptional build quality.” It comes with IP52 splash and dust protection, 2.5D glass, and a rigid metal chassis housed within a polycarbonate unibody design. There’s a 13MP dual camera setup at the back.

In addition to the new smartphones, HMD Global has announced plans to become the first major global smartphone provider to bring manufacturing to Europe. The company is developing capabilities and processes to bring 5G Nokia device production to Europe in 2023.

Ben Wood, Chief Analyst, CCS Insight commented: “As consumers increasingly demand more sustainable and longer-lasting devices, the ability to repair smartphones easily and affordably will become a key differentiator in the market. CCS Insight’s end-user research reflects this with approximately half of mobile phone users in Western Europe saying they would like to have their device repaired at a reasonable cost if they break outside of the warranty period.”

The Nokia G22 is available in Meteor Grey and Lagoon Blue, with prices starting at 179 Eur (Rs 15,693). The Nokia C32 comes in Charcoal, Autumn Green, and Beach Pink, with prices starting at 139 Eur (Rs 12,186). The Nokia C22 comes in Midnight Black and Sand, with prices starting at 129 Eur (Rs 11,309).