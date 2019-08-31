Nokia fastest in releasing latest Android updates for smartphones: Counterpoint

When it comes to providing software updates to its customers, Nokia leads the race. The HMD Global-owned brand has 96 per cent of its smartphones cumulatively sold from Q3 2018 are already running either Android Pie or had an Android Pie update, thus making it the quickest brand to reach this level, according to Counterpoint Research report released Friday.

Apart from Nokia, Lenovo is another brand that can be comparable when it comes to rolling out new software updates for phones. However, except these two brands, the performance of other smartphone makers has been poor. Only around a quarter of the top Android models are updated to the latest OS version, as per the findings released by Counterpoint Research’s whitepaper titled Software and Security Updates: The Missing Link for Smartphones.

According to the statement by the research firm, the device makers need to step up their efforts to provide regular software and security updates to their users. It further said that mobile phone customers have started keeping their devices for longer and also spend a little extra when they replace their devices for a new one.

This is the reason, providing timely software and security updates are important so that customers continue to enjoy good performance and have security throughout their period of ownership. Smartphone makers which do not factor this into account while planning the timeline of their device support are potentially failing their customers.

“Operating system and security updates are an aspect of Android smartphones that get relatively little attention. In our experience researching the industry, we have seen few brands focusing on this. And perhaps because manufacturers are not talking about it, consumer awareness is also low,” Peter Richardson, Research Director at Counterpoint Research said in a statement. “Many of the key features including battery life, processor, camera and memory are linked to the performance of the underlying operating system. We believe it is important to the overall consumer experience and is likely to become more widely recognized as such,”

According to Counterpoint Research’s Associate Director Tarun Pathak, when it comes to software and security updates Samsung closely follows Nokia with 89 per cent of its devices running on Android Pie or those who have had an Android Pie update issued to them. After Nokia and Samsung, Xiaomi stands at 84 per cent. “Xiaomi is good at ensuring its mid-price range products launch with the latest version of Android,”

He further added that only a few brands commit to making sure their smartphones are always running the latest version.