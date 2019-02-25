Nokia and Airtel partner up to test 5G services in India

Nokia has partnered with Bharti Airtel in India to test its new solutions, which can support 4G, 5G and enterprise services through a common platform. The company claims this is a part of Airtel’s new strategy of making its network future ready.

Nokia’s homogeneous fronthaul solution trail will help Airtel improve the performance of its existing network, even as it prepares the network for 5G and to meet the future demand. It will also allow the telecom service provider to meet the growing demand for bandwidth and enables to deliver 5G services.

Fronthaul is is a link between baseband unit and radio, which when modernised will help deliver high-speed and low latency 5G services. Nokia’s new converged fronthaul transport solution will help bring down fiber requirement through multi-channel bi-directional transmission on a single fiber.

This solution supports multiple interfaces, which include Common Public Radio Interfaces and enhanced Common Public Radio Interfaces.

“Airtel has always set the benchmark when it comes to roll-out of latest network technologies. The upgrade of the transport network is also essential to cater to the booming consumption of mobile broadband services and enable world-class digital services. Nokia is our longstanding partner and we look forward to their support in our journey towards 5G,” said Randeep Sekhon, CTO at Bharti Airtel

“The modernization of the transport infrastructure is crucial for ensuring the ultra-high speed and extremely low latency, promised by 5G. We look forward to this trial with Bharti Airtel, which is a crucial step towards preparing the networks for 5G. The ring architecture will help in adding resiliency to the network and ensure that the network is able to meet the ever-growing bandwidth demand of their customers,” said Sanjay Malik Head of India Market, Nokia.