Toggle Menu Sections
Nokia and Airtel partner up to test 5G services in Indiahttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/tech-news-technology/nokia-and-airtel-partner-up-to-test-5g-services-in-india-5599081/

Nokia and Airtel partner up to test 5G services in India

Nokia's homogenous fronthaul solution trail will help Airtel improve the performance of its existing network even as it prepares the network for 5G and to meet the future demand.

Nokia, Airtel, Nokia homogenous fronthaul solution, Nokia 5G, 5G, 5G network, Airtel 5G, Nokia homogenous fronthaul solution 5G, Nokia 5G India, Airtel 5G India
Fronthaul is is a link between baseband unit and radio, which when modernised will help deliver high-speed and low latency 5G services.

Nokia has partnered with Bharti Airtel in India to test its new solutions, which can support 4G, 5G and enterprise services through a common platform. The company claims this is a part of Airtel’s new strategy of making its network future ready.

Nokia’s homogeneous fronthaul solution trail will help Airtel improve the performance of its existing network, even as it prepares the network for 5G and to meet the future demand. It will also allow the telecom service provider to meet the growing demand for bandwidth and enables to deliver 5G services.

Fronthaul is is a link between baseband unit and radio, which when modernised will help deliver high-speed and low latency 5G services. Nokia’s new converged fronthaul transport solution will help bring down fiber requirement through multi-channel bi-directional transmission on a single fiber.

This solution supports multiple interfaces, which include Common Public Radio Interfaces and enhanced Common Public Radio Interfaces.

Also Read: MWC 2019 LIVE: Nokia 9 PureView with five Zeiss lenses launched

“Airtel has always set the benchmark when it comes to roll-out of latest network technologies. The upgrade of the transport network is also essential to cater to the booming consumption of mobile broadband services and enable world-class digital services. Nokia is our longstanding partner and we look forward to their support in our journey towards 5G,” said Randeep Sekhon, CTO at Bharti Airtel

Advertising

“The modernization of the transport infrastructure is crucial for ensuring the ultra-high speed and extremely low latency, promised by 5G. We look forward to this trial with Bharti Airtel, which is a crucial step towards preparing the networks for 5G. The ring architecture will help in adding resiliency to the network and ensure that the network is able to meet the ever-growing bandwidth demand of their customers,” said Sanjay Malik Head of India Market, Nokia.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Intel says its 5G modem chips will not appear in phones until 2020
2 Microsoft workers demand it drop $480 million US Army contract
3 Twitter co-founder Evan Williams steps down from company board