Nokia kicks off production of 5G equipment in India

Nokia Chennai factory is manufacturing the latest 5G Massive MIMO equipment

Nokia announced today that it has commenced production of next-generation 5G equipment at its Chennai manufacturing site. The Finnish company is producing the Nokia AirScale massive Multiple Output (mMIMO) solution after becoming the first to manufacture the 5G New Radio in the country. The equipment will be used for the advanced stages of 5G deployment.

“Our Chennai factory has emerged as a benchmark of India’s manufacturing capabilities, bringing an entire range of telecom technology to operators in India and the rest of the world. From being the first to manufacture 5G NR in India to producing mMIMO, it demonstrates our innovative manufacturing capabilities and our belief in India’s skill and talent to produce the best-in-class equipment. This will enable us to support Indian Operators as they prepare to launch 5G,” said Sanjay Malik, Senior Vice President and Head of India Market, at Nokia.

The mMIMO based 5G products manufactured in Chennai will have the latest 64-Transmit/64-Receive (64T64R) configuration The nMIMO is a major component when it comes to delivering 5G technology in densely populated areas with an improved speed and spectrum efficiency.

Nokia’s announcement comes even as Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani confirmed that at the Inaugural Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020 that Jio will bring 5G technology in India in the second half of 2021.

“India is today among the best digitally connected nations in the world. In order to maintain this lead, policy steps are needed to accelerate early rollout of 5G, and to make it affordable and available everywhere. I assure you that Jio will pioneer the 5G Revolution in India in the second half of 2021,” Ambani said in his speech.

