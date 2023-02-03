Noise unveils NoiseFit Force, a sporty smartwatch, at Rs 2,999: Check out details

Noise on Friday launched its rugged smartwatch, NoiseFit Force. As the name suggests, the watch is designed for all those who seek a bit of fun and adventure. The smartwatch which is priced at Rs 2,999 comes with an impact resistant build and a functional rotating crown.

The tech brand is offering its latest smartwatch in Jet Black, Mist Grey, and Teal Green colour options. Consumers can buy the device on Amazon and the company’s GoNoise platform from today.

The smartwatch packs a single-chip Bluetooth v5.1, long-lasting battery life, and a voice assistant making it ideal for all those who are on the move. When it comes to built quality, the Noise Fit Force is made using Zinc Alloy and Polycarbonate which make it a sturdy gadget.

Also Read | Fire Boltt Gladiator: A budget smartwatch that looks like the Apple Watch Ultra

For ease of use, the smartwatch also lets users dial up to five contacts directly from the device. The brand claims that users will be able to enjoy lag-free calls with minimal power consumption.

NoiseFit Force features a 1.32-inch IPS high-resolution display that offers up to 550 nits of brightness promising uninterrupted outdoor viewing. Besides, the watch also comes with the IP68 water and dust resistance rating. According to the brand, the 300mAh battery life of seven hours enables NoiseFit Force to offer a seamless user experience.

While on the surface, the NoiseFit Force is seemingly a sports smartwatch, it comes with a host of health and fitness features. The inbuilt Noise Health Suite lets wearers track SPO2 levels, sleep, and heart rate monitoring. For women, the watch offers 30 modes along with numerous cloud-based watchfaces to ensure greater customisation. While the productivity suite on the device lets users view reminders and weather updates, the voice assistant helps one access theatre mode and games.

With an array of wearable devices, Noise is currently one of the most popular connected lifestyle tech brands in India.