scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement

Noise unveils NoiseFit Force, a sporty smartwatch, at Rs 2,999: Check out details

The latest smartwatch from Noise lets users dial up to five contacts directly from the device. The brand claims that users will also be able to enjoy lag-free calls with minimal power consumption.

NoiseFit ForceNoiseFit Force features a 1.32-inch IPS high-resolution display that offers up to 550 nits of brightness. (Image: Noise)

Noise on Friday launched its rugged smartwatch, NoiseFit Force. As the name suggests, the watch is designed for all those who seek a bit of fun and adventure. The smartwatch which is priced at Rs 2,999 comes with an impact resistant build and a functional rotating crown.

The tech brand is offering its latest smartwatch in Jet Black, Mist Grey, and Teal Green colour options. Consumers can buy the device on Amazon and the company’s GoNoise platform from today.

The smartwatch packs a single-chip Bluetooth v5.1, long-lasting battery life, and a voice assistant making it ideal for all those who are on the move. When it comes to built quality, the Noise Fit Force is made using Zinc Alloy and Polycarbonate which make it a sturdy gadget.

Also Read |Fire Boltt Gladiator: A budget smartwatch that looks like the Apple Watch Ultra

For ease of use, the smartwatch also lets users dial up to five contacts directly from the device. The brand claims that users will be able to enjoy lag-free calls with minimal power consumption.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime

NoiseFit Force features a 1.32-inch IPS high-resolution display that offers up to 550 nits of brightness promising uninterrupted outdoor viewing. Besides, the watch also comes with the IP68 water and dust resistance rating. According to the brand, the 300mAh battery life of seven hours enables NoiseFit Force to offer a seamless user experience.

Also Read |Ptron’s Force X12S is the latest Apple Watch Clone, but costs only Rs 1,499

While on the surface, the NoiseFit Force is seemingly a sports smartwatch, it comes with a host of health and fitness features. The inbuilt Noise Health Suite lets wearers track SPO2 levels, sleep, and heart rate monitoring. For women, the watch offers 30 modes along with numerous cloud-based watchfaces to ensure greater customisation. While the productivity suite on the device lets users view reminders and weather updates, the voice assistant helps one access theatre mode and games.

With an array of wearable devices, Noise is currently one of the most popular connected lifestyle tech brands in India.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 16:10 IST
Next Story

Patra Chawl case: HC to hear ED plea against Sanjay Raut’s bail on February 18

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close