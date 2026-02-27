Noise launches Master Buds 2 with Sound by Bose tech in India

Call quality has also received attention. The earbuds come equipped with a 6-microphone Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) setup paired with what the company calls ‘Sound+ algorithm’. Together, they work to isolate the user’s voice from background noise, ensuring conversations remain clear.
360-degree audio and AI integration
The Master Buds 2 introduce 360-degree spatial audio with head tracking, a feature that dynamically adjusts sound direction as the listener moves. The aim is to provide a more theatrical experience while viewing movies or playing games, as well as incorporating more depth while listening to music.
In terms of intelligence, the earbuds come with an AI Voice Chat Assistant accessible via the Noise Audio app. With this feature enabled, consumers can engage with the assistant for assistance and task management through voice commands.
Design is also a key focus. The new earbuds feature a metallic finish, metal accents, and sharp angles. The earbuds also come with head gesture controls using a 6-axis IMU sensor, which enables consumers to answer calls or manage playback with their heads.
Story continues below this ad
The Noise Master Buds 2 will be available in the Carbon, Aurum, and Mercury colour options at an introductory price of Rs 7,999. Pre-bookings are now open exclusively on their website.