Noise launches Master Buds 2 with Sound by Bose tech in India

From adaptive noise cancellation to spatial audio, the Master Buds 2 aims to deliver a complete listening upgrade.

By: Tech Desk
3 min readFeb 27, 2026 05:54 PM IST
The Master Buds 2 introduce 360-degree spatial audio with head tracking, a feature that dynamically adjusts sound direction as the listener moves. The aim is to provide a more theatrical experience while viewing movies or playing games, as well as incorporating more depth while listening to music. (Image: Noise)The Master Buds 2 introduce 360-degree spatial audio with head tracking, a feature that dynamically adjusts sound direction as the listener moves. The aim is to provide a more theatrical experience while viewing movies or playing games, as well as incorporating more depth while listening to music. (Image: Noise)
Noise has further strengthened its lineup of high-end audio products with the launch of the Master Buds 2, the latest addition to its flagship Master Series. The brand recently announced that pre-orders for the new earbuds have started in India.

The new earbuds were developed in association with the prestigious Bose Corporation and feature Sound by Bose technology, delivering balanced, lifelike sound tuned for how people listen today—whether it’s music, streaming, or gaming.

Advanced noise cancellation and clearer calls

One of the headline features of the Master Buds 2 is an upgraded Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) system. Noise has redesigned the internal cavity architecture to improve both sound delivery and noise isolation. The result is background noise reduction that is more effective without sacrificing clarity, making these earbuds perfect for any activity.

Call quality has also received attention. The earbuds come equipped with a 6-microphone Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) setup paired with what the company calls ‘Sound+ algorithm’. Together, they work to isolate the user’s voice from background noise, ensuring conversations remain clear.

360-degree audio and AI integration

The Master Buds 2 introduce 360-degree spatial audio with head tracking, a feature that dynamically adjusts sound direction as the listener moves. The aim is to provide a more theatrical experience while viewing movies or playing games, as well as incorporating more depth while listening to music.

In terms of intelligence, the earbuds come with an AI Voice Chat Assistant accessible via the Noise Audio app. With this feature enabled, consumers can engage with the assistant for assistance and task management through voice commands.

Design is also a key focus. The new earbuds feature a metallic finish, metal accents, and sharp angles. The earbuds also come with head gesture controls using a 6-axis IMU sensor, which enables consumers to answer calls or manage playback with their heads.

The Noise Master Buds 2 will be available in the Carbon, Aurum, and Mercury colour options at an introductory price of Rs 7,999. Pre-bookings are now open exclusively on their website.

 

