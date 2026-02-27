Noise launches Master Buds 2 with Sound by Bose tech in India

Noise has further strengthened its lineup of high-end audio products with the launch of the Master Buds 2, the latest addition to its flagship Master Series. The brand recently announced that pre-orders for the new earbuds have started in India.

The new earbuds were developed in association with the prestigious Bose Corporation and feature Sound by Bose technology, delivering balanced, lifelike sound tuned for how people listen today—whether it’s music, streaming, or gaming.

Advanced noise cancellation and clearer calls

One of the headline features of the Master Buds 2 is an upgraded Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) system. Noise has redesigned the internal cavity architecture to improve both sound delivery and noise isolation. The result is background noise reduction that is more effective without sacrificing clarity, making these earbuds perfect for any activity.