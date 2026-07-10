Noise introduces screenless REP Band with HRV, stress and sleep tracking

Noise has entered India’s fast-growing screenless wearables category with the launch of the Noise REP Band, a health-focused wearable that offers advanced biometric tracking and personalised wellness insights without requiring a subscription.
Priced at a special introductory rate of Rs 9,999 for pre-booking customers, the REP Band is aimed at consumers seeking deeper health insights beyond traditional fitness tracking and notification-driven smartwatches.
The launch comes as demand for screenless, low-distraction health wearables continues to rise globally and in India. According to Noise, the category is expected to double over the next few years as consumers increasingly focus on metrics such as recovery, sleep quality, stress levels and overall wellbeing.
Unlike many premium health wearables that place advanced analytics behind monthly subscriptions, the REP Band offers full access to all features from day one. Through the NoiseFit companion app, users can access sleep analysis, recovery scores, stress monitoring and effort metrics without additional charges.
The device also includes an AI-powered coaching system that analyses trends in sleep and physiological stress to generate personalised daily health highlights.
The REP Band features a screenless design with a sandblasted, dual-finish stainless steel body that weighs only 27 grams. It comes with a dual-tone twill weave strap that is hypoallergenic and quick-drying, making it suitable for continuous wear, including during sleep and workouts.
Noise claims the wearable has been specifically calibrated for Indian users. Its optical sensing system uses a circular multi-photodiode, multi-LED architecture and has been trained on real-world Indian biometric data to ensure accurate readings across diverse skin tones.
According to the company, the REP Band’s heart-rate monitoring delivered reference-grade performance during outdoor running tests, recording a mean difference of just -0.06 beats per minute when compared with a Polar chest strap.
The wearable is equipped with a 6-axis motion engine, comprising a three-axis accelerometer and a three-axis gyroscope. Machine-learning algorithms automatically detect activities such as running, walking, cycling, rowing and elliptical training across indoor and outdoor environments.
Health metrics tracked by the REP Band include 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, heart-rate variability (HRV), sleep analysis, stress tracking, recovery scores, respiratory rate, blood oxygen (SpO2), stamina and VO2 measurements.
The wearable also offers up to 10 days of battery life, carries a 5ATM water-resistance rating, and connects to smartphones via Bluetooth.
The Noise REP Band will be available in four colour options: Vivid Orange, Navy Blue, Classic Black and Sand Beige. Pre-bookings begin on July 8 through Noise’s website, Amazon and Flipkart.