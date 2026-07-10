Noise introduces screenless REP Band with HRV, stress and sleep tracking

Noise has entered India’s fast-growing screenless wearables category with the launch of the Noise REP Band, a health-focused wearable that offers advanced biometric tracking and personalised wellness insights without requiring a subscription.

Priced at a special introductory rate of Rs 9,999 for pre-booking customers, the REP Band is aimed at consumers seeking deeper health insights beyond traditional fitness tracking and notification-driven smartwatches.

The launch comes as demand for screenless, low-distraction health wearables continues to rise globally and in India. According to Noise, the category is expected to double over the next few years as consumers increasingly focus on metrics such as recovery, sleep quality, stress levels and overall wellbeing.