Noise IntelliBuds review: Smart features but average sound

With wireless earbuds growing increasingly popular, Indian brands are also trying to capitalise on the budding market. There are plenty of highly similar options in the market — and finding the right earbuds in the budget category can be a challenging task. But every once in a while a product emerges with such an innovative list of features. I’ve been testing the Noise IntelliBuds for over a week now, and here’s my review.

Noise IntelliBuds review: Design, Connectivity

The minimal design of the earbuds appeals to me. The case and the earbuds both have a matte finish, which is generally better at handling scruffs and scrapes in the long run as I’ve seen in my experience. What might not appeal to some is the slightly larger-than-usual size of the earbuds. It can cause fitting issues and I faced those as well. With the IntelliBuds, even the largest silicon tips did not inspire confidence, especially while walking around.

The Noise IntelliBuds feature an in-ear design with silicone ear tips (Image Source: The Indian Express/Zohaib Ahmed) The Noise IntelliBuds feature an in-ear design with silicone ear tips (Image Source: The Indian Express/Zohaib Ahmed)

The pairing process is seamless. You open the case, wait for the “Noise IntelliBuds” label to show up in your Bluetooth settings, and tap on the option. The earbuds connect instantly and I didn’t run into any issues pairing at all. Alternatively, you can also use the NoiseFit Smart app to pair. The only point of bother here was that the earbuds often stayed connected even after the case was shut. To fix that I’d have to yank them out of the case and put them back in, or turn off Bluetooth altogether if they were in another room. Not sure if it’s a software issue or a hardware problem, but it’s annoying enough to deserve immediate fixing.

Noise IntelliBuds review: Smart features

The NoiseFit Smart app is brimming with features, and you can even get overwhelmed at first. Once you get the hang of it, though, you may find yourself playing around with the app quite often.

Aside from the usual transparency mode toggles and gestures settings, the earbuds let you assign specific head gestures and enable voice control. For example, you can use a head shake to reject a call, much like you’d do to dismiss an annoying person. Or you could even use head-up/down gestures to adjust volume levels. Obviously, using that gesture requires you to tap the earbuds to prevent misfires, which kind of beats its purpose, but it’s still cool to have around.

The IntelliBuds let you assign specific head gestures and enable voice control (Image Source: The IntelliBuds let you assign specific head gestures and enable voice control (Image Source: The Indian Express /Zohaib Ahmed)

The only thing coming between you and that very unconventional way of turning up/down the volume is the slight awkwardness when in public. Random head nods will lead to some stares. Maybe, just maybe, if done right, people will brush them off as sporadic neck exercises.

What I did find myself actually using were the voice commands. To activate, you’ve got to say the “Hey headphones” hotword followed by the command. These commands let you play/pause music, skip tracks, adjust volume levels, handle calls, and toggle transparency – basically the entire roster of controls. I did have my scepticism when I first heard of the feature. But that has disappeared given the speed and accuracy of these features. Samsung’s Galaxy Buds let you use similar voice commands when paired with Bixby, but then those also cost a premium.

Another smart feature that I loved was the auto transparency mode. It’s super handy and toggles Transparency mode on automatically when you pause music. It’d be even better to have if the earbuds sported ANC, but they do help you stay a tiny bit more in tune with your surroundings regardless.

Noise IntelliBuds review: Audio quality and battery

I’d say these earbuds get the job done in the audio department — though they might not be the best. The output is peppy at medium volume levels, but as you up them, the sound tends to get tinnier. The bass is moderate, with the audio gravitating more towards the treble side of the spectrum. Thankfully, the NoiseFit Smart app offers a range of equaliser presets along with an option to set a custom one. Sadly, there’s no ANC here and the passive noise isolation isn’t any good either.

The Noise IntelliBuds feature a cute looking case with a matte finish (Image Source: The Indian Express/Zohaib Ahmed) The Noise IntelliBuds feature a cute looking case with a matte finish (Image Source: The Indian Express/Zohaib Ahmed)

Meanwhile, the battery is claimed to be 36 hours with the case. I found it to be similar to other earbuds in the segment. Users need not carry a second cable with them wherever they go, thanks to a USB Type-C port on the bottom.

Noise IntelliBuds review: Verdict

The Noise IntelliBuds carve a niche of their own by sporting smart features like head gestures that we do not see even in earbuds that cost twice as much. Noise has prioritised fancy features which might appeal to some users. But I expected more on the audio quality front at this price of Rs 4,999. That’s not to say that the IntelliBuds are not enjoyable. So if you’re looking for something that stands out feature-wise, they may just be the right buy for your needs.