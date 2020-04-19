No smartphone deliveries from tomorrow as MHA revises e-commerce order

Flipkart had already announced that it would start delivering smartphone orders from April 20, 2020. Flipkart had already announced that it would start delivering smartphone orders from April 20, 2020.

Throwing a spanner in the works of smartphone and other gadget makers who were planning to relaunch sales after April 20, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday said the supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies will remain prohibited during the national lockdown, which will be lifted on May 3. Realme and Xiaomi were both planning to launch new smartphones in India next week.

Not just smartphone makers, e-commerce players like Flipkart were also preparing to open up its platform to take new smartphone orders. In fact, Flipkart had already announced that it would start delivering smartphone orders from April 20, 2020.

As per guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) last week, e-commerce companies were not allowed to deliver smartphones and other electronic goods to customers in areas that do not fall under COVID-19 hotspots from April 20. However, on April 15, the government issued new guidelines as per which e-commerce companies like Flipkart, Amazon, and Snapdeal were allowed to operate with permissions for vehicles.

Flipkart and Amazon have not reacted to the MHA’s new guidelines. In a statement, Xiaomi India MD, Manu Jain, said: “We are studying this, and will update you soon. We will of course follow all governments guidelines.”

This a developing story

