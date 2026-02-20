No more screenshots: WhatsApp’s new Group Message History lets new members catch up instantly

. With the help of Group Message History, WhatsApp wants to make group conversations more inclusive, organised, and private without disrupting the flow of conversations. (Image: WhatsApp)

WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature designed to make group conversations easier to follow, especially for people who join midway. Called ‘Group Message History’, the update allows admins and members to share a set of recent messages with new participants so they can quickly understand what’s been discussed.

For years, users have relied on screenshots or forwarded messages to bring new members up to speed. This often led to cluttered chats and confusion. With this new feature, that extra effort may no longer be necessary. Now, when someone is added to a group, members can choose to send a selected batch of recent messages directly within the chat.