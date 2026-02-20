No more screenshots: WhatsApp’s new Group Message History lets new members catch up instantly

WhatsApp’s new Group Message History lets admins and members share 25 to 100 recent messages with new participants, keeping conversations organised.

By: Tech Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 20, 2026 12:04 PM IST
. With the help of Group Message History, WhatsApp wants to make group conversations more inclusive, organised, and private without disrupting the flow of conversations. (Image: WhatsApp). With the help of Group Message History, WhatsApp wants to make group conversations more inclusive, organised, and private without disrupting the flow of conversations. (Image: WhatsApp)
Make us preferred source on Google

WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature designed to make group conversations easier to follow, especially for people who join midway. Called ‘Group Message History’, the update allows admins and members to share a set of recent messages with new participants so they can quickly understand what’s been discussed.

For years, users have relied on screenshots or forwarded messages to bring new members up to speed. This often led to cluttered chats and confusion. With this new feature, that extra effort may no longer be necessary. Now, when someone is added to a group, members can choose to send a selected batch of recent messages directly within the chat.

Control, clarity, and privacy

The company says the feature was one of the most requested by users who manage active group chats. When a new participant is added, the option appears to share anywhere between 25 and 100 recent messages. The goal is simple — provide enough context without overwhelming the newcomer with the entire chat history.

Also Read | Digital afterlife: Meta patents AI that can ‘simulate’ you on social media after death

Importantly, sharing the message history is not automatic. It requires a deliberate action. Group admins also have the ability to turn the feature off for their groups if they prefer not to use it. Even if disabled, admins themselves still retain the ability to share the recent history when needed.

Privacy remains at the centre of the update. Like all personal chats on the platform, shared message history is protected with end-to-end encryption. This means that only group members can read the shared content.

Also Read | No app required: WhatsApp Web brings voice and video calling to web browsers; here is how to use it

To ensure transparency, the app also notifies the group about the sharing of message history. The forwarded set of messages is also highlighted separately from other messages and contains time stamps along with information about the original sender. This helps avoid any confusion regarding the time and sender of the messages.

The feature has been rolled out gradually and will soon be available for more users. With the help of Group Message History, WhatsApp wants to make group conversations more inclusive, organised, and private without disrupting the flow of conversations.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
galgotias booth
Galgotias University bagged a booth bigger than what 4 IITs combined got
assi review 1600
Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch
Sam Altman and Dario Amodei raising hands with Modi
‘I didn't know what was happening’: Sam Altman’s reaction after hand-raising moment with PM Modi goes viral
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Live Blog
Advertisement