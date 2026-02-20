No more screenshots: WhatsApp’s new Group Message History lets new members catch up instantly

WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature designed to make group conversations easier to follow, especially for people who join midway. Called ‘Group Message History’, the update allows admins and members to share a set of recent messages with new participants so they can quickly understand what’s been discussed.
For years, users have relied on screenshots or forwarded messages to bring new members up to speed. This often led to cluttered chats and confusion. With this new feature, that extra effort may no longer be necessary. Now, when someone is added to a group, members can choose to send a selected batch of recent messages directly within the chat.
The company says the feature was one of the most requested by users who manage active group chats. When a new participant is added, the option appears to share anywhere between 25 and 100 recent messages. The goal is simple — provide enough context without overwhelming the newcomer with the entire chat history.
Importantly, sharing the message history is not automatic. It requires a deliberate action. Group admins also have the ability to turn the feature off for their groups if they prefer not to use it. Even if disabled, admins themselves still retain the ability to share the recent history when needed.
Privacy remains at the centre of the update. Like all personal chats on the platform, shared message history is protected with end-to-end encryption. This means that only group members can read the shared content.
To ensure transparency, the app also notifies the group about the sharing of message history. The forwarded set of messages is also highlighted separately from other messages and contains time stamps along with information about the original sender. This helps avoid any confusion regarding the time and sender of the messages.
The feature has been rolled out gradually and will soon be available for more users. With the help of Group Message History, WhatsApp wants to make group conversations more inclusive, organised, and private without disrupting the flow of conversations.
Indian companies are prioritizing corporate social responsibility (CSR) and aligning their business strategies with the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The latest report by Perpetual Capital and Hurun India, Impact 50–2026, ranks the top 50 Indian companies based on their sustainability efforts, with Hindustan Unilever and HCL Technologies taking the top spots.