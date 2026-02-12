No more menu diving: How a single post with ‘Dear Algo’ now controls your Threads feed

In a blog post, the company noted that while Threads aims to help users keep up with what’s happening in real time, personal priorities can change just as fast.(Express Photo)

Meta-owned Threads has rolled out a new AI-powered feature designed to give users more control over what they see on the platform. Called “Dear Algo,” the tool allows people to directly tell the app what kind of content they want more or less of in their feed.

The idea is simple. If a user wants to tweak their feed, they can publish a public post starting with the words “Dear Algo,” followed by their request. For instance, someone interested in podcasts could write, “Dear Algo, show me more posts about podcasts.” Threads will then adjust that user’s feed based on the request for the next three days.