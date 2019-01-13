No longer focused on end-point protection, looking at offering multiple layers of security: Norton

With millions of first-time users coming online and being exposed to the threats that this poses, Ritesh Chopra, Director of Norton Business for India, says his company is no longer focusing on end-point protection or is dependent on any operating system and has started looking beyond.

“As an organisation we have an integrated cyber defense platform as an offering, powered by the largest civilian threat intelligence network and deep security research operations. Now, on top of that, because we have a few control points, which are endpoint security, network security, email security and cloud security, which then perform core functions around threat protection, information protection and compliance enforcement,” Chopra explains Norton’s cyber defense platform. He says with new users coming in, operators are looking how to manage it at their level and ensure anybody on their network is protected from their threats.

In India, both Jio Security and Airtel Secure, which are offered free to users on the respective networks, are powered by Norton, he adds. “The whole idea is to put up multiple layers of protection, one on top of the other and keep the threats beyond the end consumer,” Chopra adds.

As per the Norton Security Insights Report for 2017, just in India, Norton Mobile Security detected 1.3M attacks on mobile devices over the past year where they could have ended up being victims of ransomware, fraudulent transactions or illegal use of their devices. The company claims it also blocked 13.8M visits to a total of 1.3M malicious websites — the report says Norton Mobile Security blocks 35,000 such visits in India every day.

Asked if Norton saw an opportunity to cater to the first time user on smart feature phones powered by Kai OS, Gupta reiterates: “Operating systems will come and go, (social media) platforms will come and go, things will keep change around them… so because criminals are trying to be a step ahead of everybody and want to gain access to some of these information, the whole idea now is to bring this layer of security integration at a higher level.”

Chopra says this philosophy also extends to the new technologies likes voice-enabled speakers and even those devices will be protected at the network level. “Something like a virtual private network for consumers, that is where we are trying to go…”