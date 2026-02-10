No app required: WhatsApp Web brings voice and video calling to web browsers; here is how to use it

WhatsApp uses the Signal Protocol for encryption, which has long been part of its messaging and calling system. Users do not need to enable any extra options, as encryption is switched on by default for all calls. (Image: Reuters)

WhatsApp is making its web version more functional. The platform is rolling out voice and video calls directly in web browsers, allowing users to make calls on WhatsApp Web without downloading the Windows or macOS app.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature is being rolled out in phases.

Until now, WhatsApp Web only allowed users to send messages, share files, and view media. Anyone who wanted to make a voice or video call had to rely on the mobile app or the dedicated desktop application.

How calling on WhatsApp Web works

In the first stage of the rollout, WhatsApp Web allows calling only in one-on-one chats. Users can start a voice or video call by opening an individual chat and clicking the call or video icon, just like on smartphones and desktop apps.