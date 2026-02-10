No app required: WhatsApp Web brings voice and video calling to web browsers; here is how to use it

WhatsApp is making its web version more functional. The platform is rolling out voice and video calls directly in web browsers, allowing users to make calls on WhatsApp Web without downloading the Windows or macOS app.
According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature is being rolled out in phases.
Until now, WhatsApp Web only allowed users to send messages, share files, and view media. Anyone who wanted to make a voice or video call had to rely on the mobile app or the dedicated desktop application.
In the first stage of the rollout, WhatsApp Web allows calling only in one-on-one chats. Users can start a voice or video call by opening an individual chat and clicking the call or video icon, just like on smartphones and desktop apps.
There is no need for any special setup. As long as the feature is enabled for a user’s account, they can make calls directly from popular web browsers. This change is expected to be especially useful for people who use WhatsApp on work computers or shared devices where installing apps is not always possible.
The WABetaInfo report notes that calls made through WhatsApp Web are protected with end-to-end encryption. This is the same security standard used across WhatsApp on Android, iOS, and desktop platforms. With this system in place, only the people on the call can hear or see what is being shared.
WhatsApp uses the Signal Protocol for encryption, which has long been part of its messaging and calling system. Users do not need to enable any extra options, as encryption is switched on by default for all calls.
WhatsApp Web users will be able to share their screen in real time, hence making it easier to show documents, presentations, or any other content during a conversation. This option is available only in video calls and does not work with voice calls.
Screen sharing can eventually make WhatsApp Web more functional for remote work, quick collaborations, and informal online meetings.
While individual calling is now rolling out, group calls on WhatsApp Web are not available yet. According to the report, WhatsApp is actively developing this feature. Group calls on the web are expected to support up to 32 participants, matching the limits available on other platforms.
