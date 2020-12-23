Niti Aayog launches DigiBoxx cloud storage service, offers 100GB space for Rs 30

DigiBoxx is a Made-in-India digital asset management and storage platform, launched by the Niti Aayog. This cloud storage and file sharing service was announced by Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kan, who said it will give a boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. The launch of DigiBoxx comes just a few weeks after Google announced that it won’t be offering unlimited free photo uploads starting June 1, 2021.

The service is priced very competitively. The company is offering free 20GB cloud storage and 100GB space per month to those who pay just Rs 30. “We have created an innovative model where we are working with multiple Indian Data Centers to achieve these price points. It’s an intelligent mesh created using domestic cloud solutions,” Arnab Mitra, CEO of DigiBoxx told indianexpress.com

“The platform is the first of its kind ‘Make in India, Store in India’ digital asset management SaaS product that is in line with India’s national security and data localisation priorities,” the company said in a statement.

DigiBoxx cloud storage price in India and benefits

DigiBoxx has different prices and benefits for a free user, an individual/freelancer, small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), and enterprises. All the plans support unlimited external collaborators, meaning people who don’t have a DigiBoxx account can also access the files sent to them. The plans offer features like integration with Gmail, real-time multi-user file collaboration, advanced real-time collaboration, web document previews and automated account backups.

The free plan includes 20GB cloud storage space with support for 2GB max size per file. This includes Gmail integration and unlimited external collaborations.

The service is available in monthly and yearly plans. For individuals or freelancers, there is a Rs 30 per month plan, which offers 100GB storage space. This basically means that you are getting up to 5TB of storage on a yearly basis. The plan supports 10GB max file size.

For SMBs, the company will charge Rs 999, which will include up to 50TB storage with 10GB max file size. The plan supports up to 500 users. For enterprises, there is an option to opt for custom cloud storage plans with requirement for over 500 users and configurable total storage size. There is no per-file size cap for large enterprises.

Other features

The company claims that the service supports smart tags and users will be able to find any file within seconds. One can share any document, photo or videos from the platform without downloading them again on their device. Thanks to its support for cross-platform, users can access any file immediately and edit them.

Users will also get the option to control access with permissions. Additionally, the service allows users to pull back any file that they might have sent to a wrong person. There is also a feature called InstaShare, which lets users share large files. If a user delete the data, the service won’t remove it for 60 days, which means they will have time to restore them.

Is DigiBoxx is available for all the platforms?

DigiBoxx is currently available for Android users only and the company has confirmed that the service will soon be available for iOS users too. The new Indian-based cloud storage service is available on its website, but a desktop app is still in works and is expected to go live soon.

What about security?

DigiBoxx claims that the service has connection encryption and all the files stored on its platform are encrypted at a database level. The company confirmed that all the data is being stored in the country. The service claims to offer support for SSL file encryption.

How to sign in to DigiBoxx?

A free or paid DigiBoxx user will be required to create an account. Once you open the site, you will be asked to enter your name for your Digispace and then share credentials, including your email address, mobile number, residential address, state and other details.

What the competition is offering?

Google is currently offering 15GB free storage space, which includes data of Gmail, Photos, Drive, and other services. For 100GB cloud storage space, the basic subscription of Google One will cost you Rs 130 per month or Rs 1,300 on a yearly basis.

MEGA is a cloud storage service, which offers 50GB of free storage space, but only for 30 days. After one month of usage, the company only gives 15GB space. The good thing is you have the option to use this service without entering your bank card details. Also, the files and chats are encrypted with keys controlled by you. The base plan starts from Rs 437 per month (around EUR 4.99), which includes 400GB space and you are allowed to upload a maximum of 1GB of data.

Amazon Prime members are allowed to store unlimited photos, but there is a 5GB limit for videos. In case you are unaware, Prime members get free access to Amazon Photos. Non-Amazon Prime members can only get 5GB photo and video storage.

There is also a cloud storage service called Degoo, which gives free 100GB of cloud storage and all the files are end-to-end encrypted, as per the company. The base 500GB plan is priced at $2.99/month. However, users will see ads on this service.

