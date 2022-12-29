Nintendo cancels Switch Pro in favour of Switch 2: Report

After a number of leaks and speculations, a new report from Digital Foundry now suggests that Nintendo has actually cancelled the development of Nintendo Switch Pro, which was expected to offer features like 4K gaming when connected to an external monitor or a smart TV. This report does not mean that Nintendo has postponed the launch of the Switch Pro. Instead, it has actually scrapped the idea of launching a Pro variant of its gaming console, and it is said to be focusing on the successor to the regular Nintendo Switch.

On top of that, Nintendo is also said to delay the launch of Switch 2, given the existing product is doing so well and the company don’t want to affect the sales of the same by launching a new product.

In terms of design, the Nintendo Switch 2 might look similar to the Nintendo Switch OLED. However, the next-generation gaming console from Nintendo is likely to be a lot more powerful, and capable of offering high-resolution gaming performance similar to the consoles from Sony and Microsoft.

Do note, that, given the Nintendo Switch 2 will be a handheld gaming console, it won’t be as powerful as the PS5 or the Xbox Series X. Instead, it is likely to deliver improved performance over the recently launched Nintendo Switch with an OLED screen.

The Nintendo Switch 2 might look similar to the Switch OLED and is likely to pack a 720p resolution display with support for high-resolution gaming when the console is paired to a large-screen television or monitor.