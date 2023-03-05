Nintendo Switch 2 wishlist: 5 features we hope to see

The Nintendo Switch is the most popular hand-held gaming console right now, but the company needs to offer a substantial upgrade to its success to make it a compelling product. Here are five such features that could further elevate the gaming experience on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2.

More powerful hardware

While Nintendo Switch is fairly powerful, it’s nowhere near as capable as the hardware found on the PS5 or the Xbox Series X. Again, due to the form factor, the Switch 2 might not be able to offer performance similar to the latest gaming consoles from Sony or Microsoft. However, given how the mobile chips have gotten a lot faster over the last few years, the next version of Nintendo Switch should pack powerful graphics.

1080p display

The Nintendo Switch, even the recently announced OLED version comes with a 720p resolution. To further improve the gaming experience, Nintendo should equip the Switch 2 with at least a 1080p display, possibly with a higher refresh rate, say a 90Hz or even a 120Hz panel like modern smartphones. What could really make the Switch 2 a truly next-generation console is glass-less 3D capabilities. Again, Nintendo already did this in the 3DS touchscreen and we definitely like to see it on the next Switch.

4K support on TVs

The Nintendo Switch currently supports up to 1080p resolution when paired with a monitor or television. Given 4K televisions have gotten common, the Switch 2 should be able to offer up to 4K resolution output when paired to a TV or a monitor. Again, the console should be capable of smartly scaling between 1080p, 1440p, and 2160p resolution, depending on the resolution of the external display.

Support for external SSDs

While the Nintendo Switch does support memory expansion using microSD cards, the company should include an option to add an SSD in the Switch 2. SSDs offer faster read and write speeds and they have also gotten more affordable over the years.

Improved Joy-Cons

Nintendo is known for its innovation and the company could add more features to the Joy-Cons to make them more user-friendly and to deliver an immersive user experience while gaming. The new set of features could include a rumble motor like the one on the PlayStation DualSense controller and more.