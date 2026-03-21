Nintendo Switch 2 may get replaceable batteries under new EU rules

Nintendo is planning a key change to its upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, with a new version expected to feature user-replaceable batteries. The move is aimed at meeting upcoming European Union rules that will come into force in February 2027. These regulations will require portable electronic devices to allow users to easily swap out batteries instead of relying on sealed designs.
The current version of the Switch 2 is said to use a glued-in battery, similar to many modern gadgets. However, the revised model for the EU market is expected to move away from that approach, making it easier for users to replace batteries on their own.
According to reports, the updated console will be launched “soon” in the European Union. Both the main console and its detachable controllers, known as Joy-Cons, are expected to come with replaceable batteries. This would mark a notable shift in design, especially for gaming hardware, where internal batteries are often not user-accessible.
Outside Europe, the situation may remain unchanged. In Japan, for instance, the Switch 2 is expected to retain the same specifications as the original version, including its built-in battery design. Nintendo has not officially commented on these plans so far.
If the replaceable battery version remains limited to Europe, it would not be an unusual move. Some manufacturers have already started implementing this change in their devices to comply with local regulations. For instance, some devices have had the option of replacing the batteries in European countries, while the batteries were sealed in other countries.
This change is a step towards a larger change in the tech industry. Lately, the tech industry has started focusing more on the repairability of devices. Especially in the case of smartphones, this is a new trend.
Gaming consoles are devices that usually last longer in a home environment. Replacing the batteries in these devices could potentially extend the life of the devices.