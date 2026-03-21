Nintendo Switch 2 may get replaceable batteries under new EU rules

According to reports, the updated console will be launched “soon” in the European Union. Both the main console and its detachable controllers, known as Joy-Cons, are expected to come with replaceable batteries.(Image Source: Nintendo)

Nintendo is planning a key change to its upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, with a new version expected to feature user-replaceable batteries. The move is aimed at meeting upcoming European Union rules that will come into force in February 2027. These regulations will require portable electronic devices to allow users to easily swap out batteries instead of relying on sealed designs.

The current version of the Switch 2 is said to use a glued-in battery, similar to many modern gadgets. However, the revised model for the EU market is expected to move away from that approach, making it easier for users to replace batteries on their own.