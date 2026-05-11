Nintendo shares slump as price hikes, games shortfall spook market

Nintendo has to convince the largest install base of existing Switch users (150m units sold and counting) to buy the Switch 2. (Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo’s shares fell 7% in Tokyo on Monday after the company hiked Switch 2 prices and as the market frets over a lack of high-profile games to build momentum.

Nintendo posted robust hardware sales for the financial year ended March but, while the company is known for its ⁠conservative forecasts, ​its outlook for this year underwhelmed the market.

The Kyoto-based firm extended the life of the original Switch with games from franchises such as “The Legend of Zelda” and, while it has scored hits such as “Pokemon Pokopia”, it is seen as lacking potential blockbusters.

“The year-on-year decline in game shipment ​guidance ​risks signaling that Nintendo lacks confidence in its pipeline,” Morningstar ⁠analyst Kazunori Ito wrote in a note.