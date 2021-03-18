Next-gen iPad Pros with mini-LED display and Thunderbolt reportedly coming in April

Keep an eye on the next-generation iPad Pro when it launches next month. A Bloomberg report claims that Apple will launch new iPad Pros as early as April, with updates to the iPad Mini and entry-level iPad coming in later this year.

The new iPad Pros will look and feel the same as the previous-generation models but include a better processor “on par” with the M1 chip that powers the current MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. The report said the updated iPad Pros will come in the same 11-inch and 12.9-inch screen sizes as their predecessors.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro, in particular, will feature a mini-LED display. Mini-LED screens for the iPad Pro have been rumored for some time now. The display technology, which will be a step up from current LCD panels, promises richer visuals and better contrast. Apple is also rumored to be working on bringing a MacBook Pro with the same mini-LED display tech.

Interestingly, a new report from Bloomberg also shed light on Apple’s ambitions to bring a Thunderbolt port to the iPad Pro. Right now, the iPad Pro uses a USB-C port which is useful but limited in nature. A Thunderbolt port is expected to offer faster transfer data faster than the USB-C port found on the iPad Pro.

Beyond the supercharged iPad Pro, Apple is also working on a “thinner and lighter” version of its entry-level iPad. The launch is planned for later this year, according to Bloomberg. It’s being said that the 9th-generation iPad will likely feature a 10.2-inch screen same as the existing model but would be significantly thinner and lighter. A new iPad Mini is also rumoured to be in the works, featuring a display .larger than a 7.9-inch. The upcoming iPad Mini could launch “as early as this year.”

Reports of Apple holding a product launch event in April are getting stronger, though the company has not acknowledged the existence of any such Spring event. Previously, it was believed that Apple might hold an event on March 23. Apple could launch the new iPad Pros as well as the long-awaited AirTags at the event.