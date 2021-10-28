New Windows 10 update brings PC Health Check app and other features

Microsoft is rolling out an update for Windows 10 users, which brings the PC Health Check app. The company says this app includes diagnostics to monitor your device’s health and troubleshooting to improve performance, all from a single dashboard.

Microsoft recently released this app to allow people to check whether their PCs or laptops are compatible with Windows 11. On a support page, the company has asserted that it is now bringing the PC Health Check app to PCs running “Windows 10, version 2004 and later.”

The app is being rolled out for all the eligible systems via a Windows update. If you haven’t yet received the update, then you can manually check for it. All you need to do is head to the settings section > Updates and security > Windows Update.

The PC Health Check app can be used to view the battery capacity relative to the original. There is also an option to check storage usage for the main drive. The Windows 10 users will also be able to manage startup programs using this app. It offers tips to improve your PC’s health and performance.

Microsoft says the app can also perform “a comprehensive eligibility check based on the minimum system requirements for Windows 11” to let you know whether your system is upgradable to the new version of Windows. With the help of this app, one can also check details on backup and sync data via Microsoft OneDrive.

Microsoft has noted its support page that this PC Health Check app will by default “automatically install important application updates when they become available.” So, the company has confirmed that the app will not allow users to turn off automatic updates.

Users will also get the option to uninstall this app if they don’t want to use it. The process to do that is very simple. One just needs to go to Apps > Apps & Features > App list (Windows PC Health Check) > click Uninstall.