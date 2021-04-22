New Zoom update brings more emojis, Vanishing Pen tool and other features

Zoom is releasing a new update, which brings a number of new features, bug fixes and improvements. These include a new annotation tool, expanded management capabilities for Zoom Chat, a full emoji suite for reactions, a call history, voicemail and recordings recovery option, and more. Read on to know more about what all you will get with the upcoming Zoom app update.

In a blog post, Zoom has detailed all the features and improvements. The popular video calling app has added a Vanishing Pen Annotation feature, which can be used to highlight text or objects on the shared screen without having to undo or erase highlight annotations.

When you use the Vanishing Pen to highlight text or objects, the highlight will disappear over time, allowing you to direct attendees’ attention without needing to constantly undo or erase your annotations. One will also witness this feature in Zoom Video Webinars, apart from Zoom meetings. The feature is accessible on platforms like Windows, macOS, and Linux.

The Zoom app users will also be to create straight lines and perfect shapes when annotating on a tablet using the Zoom mobile app with Whiteboard Auto-shapes. The latter automatically corrects your annotations into their intended shape. “This provides organizations with a valuable tool for live whiteboarding during all-hands, training meetings, and customer/sales webinars, the company said. This one is available for both Android and iOS.