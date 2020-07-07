WhatsApp features that just released and the ones coming soon

WhatsApp features: List of new and upcoming WhatsApp features (Express Photo) WhatsApp features: List of new and upcoming WhatsApp features (Express Photo)

Last week, WhatsApp introduced new features for its users globally. A few of them such as dark mode for web and Status support for Kaios are already available while other features such as animated stickers, QR codes, among others are yet to roll out. The Facebook-owned messaging platform has confirmed that all the recently announced WhatsApp features will be available for all users globally in the days/weeks to come.

Meanwhile, the messaging platform is working on new features to bring very soon such as multi-device support, among others. Here’s a list of new and upcoming WhatsApp features you must know.

New WhatsApp features

Animated stickers

A lot was talked about animated stickers before the official launch. WhatsApp introduced animated stickers last week for users globally. The stickers will roll out to all users in the days to come the company has confirmed. Playful Piyomaru is the only animated sticker that has been confirmed for now which is 2.8 MB in size. However, there is a big drawback to these animated stickers. As per the current implementation, these animated stickers don’t play on the loop. There is still no clarification on whether WhatsApp will decide to loop these stickers or enable users to add the ability.

QR codes

A new way to add someone on your WhatsApp without asking for a phone number. The feature will help WhatsApp users add someone’s contact number by just scanning a QR code. This will also help the sharing group invites easily. The QR feature was available on Blackberry messenger a long time ago. WhatsApp has already launched QR codes. The roll out is set to begin soon.

Dark mode for web

WhatsApp introduced dark mode for mobile earlier this year. The web version now gets the dark theme. The feature is already available for all users globally. Similar to the mobile version in web too the messaging platform has provided two options light and dark theme. Here’s how to turn on WhatsApp dark mode on web.

Here are all the recently launched WhatsApp features (Image: WhatsApp) Here are all the recently launched WhatsApp features (Image: WhatsApp)

Video calls improvement

So far WhatsApp has not been able to enter the league of top video-calling apps. Video-calling has become essential for people, especially in a Covid-19 affected world. The new version aims at improving the quality of video calls. It will also let the users maximise the video of a particular contact to full screen with just a tap.

KaiOS gets updates too

KaiOS, a Linux based mobile operating system will get an update that has been there for Android and iOS users for a while now. The disappearing stories feature after 24 hours, common on apps like Instagram, Facebook, etc, now available for KaiOS.

Upcoming WhatsApp features

Multi-device support

The multi-device feature will help users to use their WhatsApp account on multiple devices. The users will be available to use WhatsApp on two or more smartphones or tablets. This feature is already available on Telegram. WhatsApp is testing the feature for quite some time and is expected to release it in the coming days. No specific release timeline has been revealed by the messaging platform yet.

Self-destructing messages

WhatsApp has been testing this feature for quite some time but hasn’t revealed any release timeline yet. It will work just the way WhatsApp Stories or Status work and disappear after 24 hours. Basically, users will soon be able to send messages that will disappear automatically after a set time period.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd