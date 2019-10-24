New mode in Google Go allows users to search more securely

Google has announced a new mode for the Google Go app which would allow the people to search on it without searches getting saved to their Google account or on their devices. The new mode will provide a new level of privacy to the app users, the technology giant said in a press release.

The new mode has been launched by the company as it noted that many people tend to access the internet on a shared or borrowed device. The new mode in Google Go will allow the users to keep their search separate from the other users of the same device.

For accessing this particular new mode on the Google Go app, before making a search request users just need to tap the grey icon on the right side of the search bar. once they are finished they can tap the icon again. This process avoids the searches from getting saved on the device, the technology giant said.

“We’re continuously adding new features to Google Go, and hope that this new mode will help people control their privacy more easily,” Radha Narayan, product manager for Google Go said in a statement.

Whether a user is searching for a gift or browsing the internet for topics such as health and finance, Google will now let users access them more privately, Narayan explained.

This apart, the incognito mode in Google Go app is starting to roll out in more than 12 languages in India including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, the company said.